Sarah Owermohle Joins CNN as a Reporter Covering Health Policy and Politics

WASHINGTON, DC – (March 26, 2025) – Sarah Owermohle has joined CNN as a reporter covering health policy and politics, the network announced today.

Owermohle joins CNN from STAT, where she was a Washington correspondent reporting on the federal government’s health care agenda, policies, and politics. At STAT, she covered the national Covid-19 response, the Biden administration’s health goals, and the burgeoning “Make America Healthy Again” movement.

Prior to joining STAT, Owermohle covered health policy and the national health agencies for POLITICO, where she broke the news that the first Trump administration cancelled controversial coronavirus research in China, and covered the Food and Drug Administration navigating the coronavirus response.

Owermohle previously covered the pharmaceutical industry for S&P Global Market Intelligence. Before returning to her home state of Virginia, Sarah spent five years in Dubai and Beirut reporting on business, finance, and development in the Middle East and Africa, including a three-year stint as an editor for the magazine Banker Africa.

Owermohle graduated from the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, VA. She will be based out of CNN’s Washington, DC bureau.