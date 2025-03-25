Star-Studded Travel Series “My Happy Place” to Premiere Sunday, April 27 on CNN

CNN ORIGINAL SERIES RELEASES PREMIERE DATE AND TRAILER FEATURING ALL-STAR HOSTS ALAN CUMMING, TARAJI P. HENSON, SIMU LIU, BILLY PORTER, OCTAVIA SPENCER AND QUESTLOVE

Trailer: https://youtu.be/Y12oEE-YXJ8

NEW YORK, NY – (March 25, 2024) – CNN Original Series My Happy Place will premiere on Sunday, April 27 at 10pm ET/PT on CNN and around the world on CNN International. Produced by Boardwalk Pictures, this CNN Original Series follows six different hosts on deeply personal journeys, as they reveal why specific destinations have become their sanctuaries. The series will air Sundays at 10pm ET/PT on CNN and CNN International.

My Happy Place invites viewers on an immersive excursion across the world anchored by an all-star cast of hosts including Emmy® and Tony® Award winning actor Alan Cumming; Academy Award® nominee and Golden Globe® winning actress Taraji P. Henson; award-winning actor Simu Liu; Grammy®, Emmy® and three-time Tony® Award winning performer Billy Porter; Academy Award® winning actress Octavia Spencer; and Academy Award® winning filmmaker and Grammy® winning musician Questlove. Across six visually stunning episodes, each host reflects on why these meaningful sites have become their escape, revealing a never-before-seen side of the person and the destination.

“My Happy Place is a perfect extension of CNN Originals’ legacy of premium, host-led travel programming featuring dynamic and beloved personalities,” said Amy Entelis, Executive Vice President for Talent & Content Development, CNN Worldwide. “These talented storytellers let viewers into their home away from home, and the result is as poignant as it is illuminating.”

Episode descriptions for My Happy Place include:

Scottish Highlands with Alan Cumming | Airs Sunday, April 27 at 10pm ET/PT

As a child growing up in Scotland, the Highlands were a place where Alan Cumming went to escape. Now, as an adult, they are a window into his history that provide him with a new sense of belonging, connection and joy.

Bali, Indonesia with Taraji P. Henson | Airs Sunday, May 4 at 10pm ET/PT

Two years ago, when Taraji P. Henson was feeling burnt out and disillusioned with Hollywood, she fled to Bali where she was able to recharge, refocus, and find her spiritual side. Bali is still a lifeline, and Henson returns to enjoy the rich culture and peace of her happy place.

Austin, Texas with Questlove | Airs Sunday, May 11 at 10pm ET/PT

Questlove comes to Austin for creative inspiration, but it’s also home to good friends, favorite stores, and is a place where his band The Roots first found success. He returns to recharge his artistic batteries and enjoy all that the city has to offer.

Mykonos, Greece with Billy Porter | Airs Sunday, May 18 at 10pm ET/PT

Billy Porter was working on a cruise sailing around the islands of Greece when he discovered his happy place: Mykonos. He felt a sense of freedom and belonging he had never experienced before, and has found much to celebrate on the island, both then and now.

New Orleans, Louisiana with Octavia Spencer | Airs Sunday, June 1 at 10pm ET/PT

Octavia Spencer first came to New Orleans for Mardi Gras as a broke college student and has been hooked ever since. Now as an adult, it’s the city’s unique international flair and the familiarity of the American South that makes this her happy place.

Bangkok, Thailand with Simu Liu | Airs Sunday, June 8 at 10pm ET/PT

Bangkok was always Simu Liu’s dream destination to visit, and two years ago his dream became a reality. The city was everything he dreamed of, and on this trip he’s revisiting some of his favorite places and finding new things to love about Bangkok.

Executive Producers for My Happy Place are Andrew Fried, Jamie Granet Bederman and Jane Yusim for Boardwalk Pictures along with Amy Entelis, Lyle Gamm and Katie Hinman for CNN Original Series. Showrunner Alexandra Lowry is an Executive Producer.

My Happy Place will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Sunday, April 27. It will also be available on demand beginning Monday, April 28 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

