Bill Weir Reports in “Adaptation Nation” for The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

EPISODE PREMIERES SUNDAY, MARCH 23 AT 8PM ET/PT

NEW YORK, NY – (March 17, 2024) – The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, a five-time Emmy® Award-winning CNN Original, returns with an exploration into how human life as we know it is adapting with our changing climate. “Adaptation Nation” with Chief Climate Correspondent Bill Weir premieres Sunday, March 23 at 8pm ET/PT on CNN.

In “Adaptation Nation,” Weir seeks answers to how humankind can survive and thrive in an age of heat and drought, flood and fire. His quest to find the heroes and innovators on the frontlines of this issue takes him across the globe, where he finds heroes building happier, healthier and stronger communities built to withstand extreme weather in any form it takes.

“When I became a new dad in 2020,” Weir said, “I looked down at my son and thought ‘Where will he be safe? ’What kind of shelter will he need? Who is building the smartest, safest, and most resilient communities?’ His arrival helped spark this worldwide hunt for inspiration and in the end, I returned with a lot more hope than fear.”

From a new “policy of shade” in scorching Phoenix to a floating neighborhood outside of Amsterdam to the rise of disaster-proof construction, Weir finds those on the cutting edge of adapting our way of life. With visits to London and Silicon Valley, he reveals the inventions and startups that have the investment blessing of Bill Gates and Tom Steyer.

He returns to Paradise, California five years after the deadliest mainland fire in the last century and gets lessons from survivors on how to build a fireproof town with stronger shelter, but an even stronger community. And he tours Florida’s first solar-powered town, built in harmony with nature and to withstand modern storms. Babcock Ranch has now survived two major hurricanes without flooding or losing power and their design secrets are more relevant than ever.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper is a collection of unique and immersive single subject, one-hour episodes from CNN’s Emmy® and Peabody Award-winning longform storytelling team showcasing character-driven stories, special interviews, and investigative deep dives featuring reporting from CNN’s anchors and correspondents. The series is executive produced by Susan Chun.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Sunday, March 23. “Adaptation Nation” will also be available on demand beginning Monday, March 24 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms. Past episodes of The Whole Story are available to stream on demand now on Max.

The Whole Story is also available as a CNN Audio showcast. Visit CNN.com/audio or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

###

About CNN Originals

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Press Contacts

The Whole Story Press Contacts

Jordan.Overstreet@cnn.com

Sophie.Tran@cnn.com

Bill Weir Press Contact

Bridget.Leininger@cnn.com