Washington, DC — (February 28, 2025) — CNN’s special live coverage of the Presidential Address to Congress and Democratic Response will provide in-depth analysis of President Trump’s first speech before the 119th Congress, leveraging the news organization’s breadth of expertise and political insights for audiences across platforms.

On Tuesday, March 4, CNN’s special coverage begins at 8pET with Jake Tapper and Erin Burnett. Tapper will be joined by Abby Phillip, John King and Kasie Hunt live from Washington providing real-time reporting and political analysis; and Burnett will be joined live by a host of political experts providing context around the speech and its reception in the room, across the country and around the world. Dana Bash will be live on Capitol Hill bringing key reporting, newsmaker interviews and updates throughout the evening. Kaitlan Collins and Jeff Zeleny will be live providing insights into the highly-anticipated night, including distinct reporting on the Trump administration.

Manu Raju will report live from inside the Capitol where the joint address is taking place, bringing the latest from lawmakers and attendees. Boris Sanchez will be live with a focus group in Bucks County, Pennsylvania capturing real-time reactions from swing state voters, David Chalian will bring audiences the results of CNN’s instant poll after the speech, and Daniel Dale will be provide live fact-checks of the president’s address.

CNN’s correspondents will also have poignant reporting on the issues Americans care most about: Phil Mattingly will provide reporting on the economy, David Culver will bring the latest on immigration, Jim Sciutto will report on national security matters, Paula Reid will offer details from the legal beat and Rene Marsh will report on Elon Musk and DOGE. Matthew Chance will provide updates on the Russia-Ukraine war live from Moscow, Nick Paton Walsh will be in Ukraine, Jeremy Diamond will report the latest from Israel, and Marc Stewart will have updates from Beijing to bring international perspectives to CNN’s special coverage.

Beginning at 12:30aET, Phillip and Laura Coates will lead live coverage from Washington and New York. Phillip will be joined by an expert panel, including Mark Preston. Coates will anchor alongside a host of experts and analysts to recap the president’s speech and its reception.

Audiences can experience CNN’s live coverage of the address with bespoke video across digital platforms. CNN.com and the CNN mobile app will feature the expert analysis, real-time fact checking, key moments and live reactions that users expect from CNN, with the app also offering a custom vertical video livestream with live updates and on-the-ground reporting from the Capitol.

CNN’s special coverage Presidential Address to Congress and Democratic Response will stream live from 9:00-11:00pET (approximate timing) on Tuesday, March 4 on CNN, CNN connected TV and mobile apps and on CNN.com. It will also stream live on Max for Max subscribers.