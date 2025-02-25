CNN SEES SECOND CONSECUTIVE MONTH-OVER-MONTH GROWTH IN FEBRUARY

PRIMETIME DRAWS DOUBLE-DIGIT YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN KEY DEMO

DIGITAL AUDIENCE UP 22% TO START 2025

TOP 5 NETWORK IN ALL OF CABLE

NEW YORK, NY — (February 25, 2025) — February was another strong month of continued and growing audience engagement across TV, digital and streaming platforms for CNN, capturing a series of breaking news moments, features and originals programming. CNN ranked in the Top 5 of the most watched networks in all of cable, marking the 68th consecutive month in the Top 10 for P2+ (#4). Among adults 25-54, CNN ranked in the Top 10 among all cable networks in February (#7) for the second consecutive month.

February saw the second straight month of growth versus the previous month among both P25-54 and P2+ across nearly all major dayparts, including Total Day (P25-54: 83k vs. 80k; P2+: 438k vs. 423k) and M-Su Prime (P25-54:127k vs. 122k; P2+: 572k vs. 539k).

In M-F primetime (8p-11p), CNN’s P25-54 viewership was up +10% year-over-year (147k vs. 134k) and ranked as a top 10 cable network for the 2nd consecutive month (#10).

CNN’s primetime growth was driven by the strong performance of its programming line-up, with all M-F 7p-12a shows up month-over-month among both demos:

Erin Burnett OutFront (7p): +14% P25-54 (141k vs. 124k); +6% P2+ (639k vs. 602k).

Anderson Cooper 360 (8p): +10% P25-54 (147k vs. 134k) & P2+ (683k vs. 620k).

The Source with Kaitlan Collins at 9p was up +10% among P25-54 (141k vs. 128k) and +4% among P2+ (589k vs. 567k).

NewsNight with Abby Phillip at 10p was up +28% among P25-54 (154k vs. 120k) and up +23% among P2+ (615k vs. 499k). Further, NewsNight registered the highest year-over-year growth of CNN’s prime line-up, up +35% vs. February 2024 among P25-54 (154k vs. 114k) and +24% P2+ (615k vs. 495k).

Laura Coates Live at 11p was up +25% among P25-54 (101k vs. 81k) and up +10% among P2+ (391k vs. 355k).

CNN Original Series Kobe: The Making of a Legend (Saturdays, 1/25-2/8; 9p-10p) was up +118% vs. the prior 4 Saturdays (122k vs 56k among P25-54). Among P2+, the series delivered 487k, up +70% vs. the prior 4 (286k). Further, it posted impressive growth from DVR, increasing +67% Live to Live+7 among P25-54 (122k vs. 73k). This was the highest DVR growth of any CNN Original Series among P25-54 in the last year.

Five months after launching a CNN.com subscription business with an added focus and pivot towards engagement of CNN’s digital audience, according to Comscore, CNN’s digital traffic was up double digits in January over December (+22%), reaching 115 mm U.S. unique visitors across desktop and mobile web. January domestic data is the most recent Comscore data available.

TV Source: Nielsen Panel Only. AA(000s). Based on Live+7 blended with most current data, incl. OOH.

Digital Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population, January 2025, United States, CNN.COM.