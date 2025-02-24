The Search Continues as “Eva Longoria: Searching For Spain” Premieres Sunday, April 27 On CNN

Trailer: https://youtu.be/aqwpxspeVfo

NEW YORK, NY – (February 24, 2024) – CNN Original Series Eva Longoria: Searching for Spain will premiere on Sunday, April 27 at 9pm ET/PT on CNN. Produced by Cris Abrego’s and Longoria’s Hyphenate Media Group, the eight-episode series follows the award-winning actress, producer, director, and activist on a gastronomic pilgrimage across the land of her ancestors as she indulges in the rich tapestry of Spanish cuisine. The series will air Sundays at 9pm ET/PT on CNN.

“Spain’s rich culture, passionate people and bold and diverse cuisines have captivated me as long as I can remember, especially knowing that one of my Mexican-American ancestors has deep roots in this remarkable country,” said Longoria. “The opportunity to immerse myself in Spain’s many regions, to discover its fascinating history, to indulge in its dynamic culinary traditions and innovations has been nothing short of exhilarating. I am so excited to finally share this incredible journey with the world!”

Searching for Spain invites viewers to journey with Longoria across Spain’s sun-drenched plains, rugged mountains and dramatic seascapes exploring its incredible wealth of cultures, climates and cuisines. This season, Longoria tastes her way through a bar crawl of pintxos in San Sebastián, Catalan prawns in Barcelona, and the iconic Spanish tortilla in Madrid. She ventures to the birthplace of tapas and samples some of the most expensive jamon in the world in Andalusia. In Galicia, she savors a bounty of fresh seafood and world class Galician blonde beef. Among the cider mills of Asturias, she explores the land of her ancestors and visits with family who still live in the town of Longoria to this day. Finally, audiences get a special peek into her new Spanish home in Marbella as she hosts a feast of local delicacies for her closest friends.

“Throughout the last decade, CNN Original Series have transported viewers around the globe, expanding the bounds of CNN’s storytelling capabilities and introducing our viewers to new cultures and new culinary delights. We are delighted to continue this tradition with the extraordinary Eva Longoria as she embarks on a vibrant adventure through Spain this season,” said Amy Entelis, Executive Vice President for Talent & Content Development, CNN Worldwide.

Executive Producers for Searching for Spain are Eva Longoria, Cris Abrego, Rachelle Mendez, and Shauna Minoprio for Hyphenate Media Group. Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm are the Executive Producers for CNN Original Series. Banijay Rights will handle international distribution of the series.

Expanding on the network’s success in the food and travel genre, CNN Originals established the Searching For series in 2021 with Searching for Italy, followed by Searching for Mexico in 2023. The franchise has been honored with 3 Primetime Emmy® Awards and 12 nominations, winning Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special for three consecutive years. Past seasons of CNN’s Searching For series are available to stream on Max.

CNN debuted the official trailer for Searching for Spain at the 24th annual Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®) on Sunday, February 23 in Miami.

Searching for Spain will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Sunday, April 27. It will also be available on demand beginning Monday, April 28 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

