CNN’s Harry Enten Promoted to Chief Data Analyst

CNN has promoted Harry Enten to Chief Data Analyst, the network announced today. He is the host of CNN’s “Margins of Error” podcast, where he specializes in data-driven journalism.

Enten was previously a Senior Writer and Analyst for CNN Politics, covering politics with a focus on poll numbers and electoral trends.

Prior to joining CNN, Enten was a senior political writer at FiveThirtyEight. There he became known at FiveThirtyEight’s ‘Whiz Kid’ for his sharp analysis of politics using polling data combined with demographics and history. He also previously worked at The Guardian.

Enten graduated Phi Beta Kappa, Summa Cum Laude from Dartmouth College with a degree in Government. He is a diehard Buffalo Bills fan from the Bronx, NY.