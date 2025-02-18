The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper Returns with Special Bill Gates Interview

EPISODE PREMIERES SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 23 AT 8PM ET/PT

NEW YORK, NY – (February 18, 2024) – The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, a five-time Emmy® Award-winning CNN Original, returns with a special one-on-one interview with Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates and CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper, premiering Sunday, February 23 at 8pm ET/PT on CNN.

In this wide-ranging sit down, Gates tells Cooper about the moments that shaped him, from his childhood in Seattle to co-founding Microsoft at the age of 20, fueling the personal computer revolution that has become part of our everyday lives. Gates unpacks the stories revealed in his new book Source Code: The Origin Story of Bill Gates.

Gates speaks with emotion on the influence of his parents on his life and his unique way of thinking as a child. He visits his alma mater Lakeside School, an elite all-boys private institute at the time of Gates’s enrollment, and a place he credits with his transformation into an engaged student and fanatical computer programmer by the age of 13. It would also be the place where he would befriend his Microsoft co-founder, Paul Allen. After reflecting on his past, Gates discusses his thoughts on the future, including his recent meeting with President Donald Trump, Elon Musk intervening with USAID, and the potential impact of artificial intelligence.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper is executive produced by Susan Chun.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Sunday, February 23. “Bill Gates” will also be available on demand beginning Monday, February 24 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms. Past episodes of The Whole Story are available to stream on demand now on Max.

The Whole Story is also available as a CNN Audio showcast. Visit CNN.com/audio or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

