RAHM EMANUEL JOINS CNN AS SENIOR POLITICAL AND GLOBAL AFFAIRS COMMENTATOR

WASHINGTON, DC – (February 13, 2025) – Rahm Emanuel has joined CNN as Senior Political and Global Affairs Commentator, the network announced today. Emanuel will bring his extensive knowledge of American politics and international affairs to CNN’s on-air programming.

A political veteran with more than three decades of experience in Democratic politics, Emanuel most recently served as the 31st United States Ambassador to Japan during the Biden Administration. Previously, Emanuel served as Mayor of the City of Chicago from 2011 to 2019. During his time as Mayor, Emanuel focused on educational gains, quality of life, and Chicago’s economic competitiveness on the global stage.

Prior to becoming Mayor, Emanuel served as the first White House Chief of Staff to President Barack Obama. In addition to being President Obama’s top advisor, Emanuel helped the Obama administration secure the passage of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, the landmark Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (“Obamacare”), and major financial reform legislation.

Emanuel represented Illinois’s 5th Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives from 2002 to 2008 and served as Chairman of the House Democratic Caucus during his time Congress. As Chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, he led the Party’s efforts to recapture the House majority in 2006, gaining 30 seats. From 1993 to 1998, Ambassador Emanuel was a key member of President Bill Clinton’s administration, rising to serve as Senior Advisor to the President for Policy and Politics. During this time, Emanuel served as a legislative liaison to Congress and spearheaded efforts to pass several of President Clinton’s signature achievements, including the Child Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and the Federal Assault Weapons Ban.

Emanuel holds a bachelor’s degree from Sarah Lawrence College and earned a master’s degree in speech and communication at Northwestern University.