Bangkok Dusit Medical Services and CNN joined forces to address global health challenges and explore next-gen solutions

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited (BDMS), the largest private healthcare network in Thailand, has continued its long-term partnership with CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) through the sponsorship of Vital Signs hosted by Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN’s multiple Emmy award-winning chief medical correspondent.

CNN’s Vital Signs aims to bring viewers health stories from around the world and raise awareness around global health issues and healthy living. Along with a digital editorial series on the Vital Signs digital hub, Vital Signs highlights key health issues and developments with our long-term commercial partner, BDMS. Aired in December, Vital Signs explored the science of sweat, complemented by One Health vignettes that highlighted best practices in health and wellness. Additionally, BDMS has extended its sponsorship of Anderson Cooper 360 for CNN International Asia’s feed. for CNN International Asia’s feed.

“We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with BDMS and join forces with a brand who is dedicated to the mission of sharing vital global health information. As audiences become more engaged with medical advancements and solutions, this extensive cross-platform campaign, including the sponsorship of Vital Signs will continue to enhance visibility around health topics that resonate with our global audience,” said Cathy Ibal, Senior Vice President, CNN International Commercial.

“At BDMS, we strive to deliver world-class medical standards while enhancing value-based healthcare services for patients from around the world. Our partnership with CNN has been pivotal in helping us build global awareness and attract medical tourists. This collaboration strengthens our dedication to advancing healthcare. We are honored to continue this partnership of engaging global audiences and emphasizing the significance of health and wellness,” said Dr. Poramaporn Prasarttong-Osoth, President, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited.

The half hour special Vital Signs explored how sweat is now a valuable diagnostic tool. CNN talked to researchers around the world who are looking to learn more about this valuable fluid and discovering biomarkers in sweat that could help diagnose things like depression and anxiety or help provide precision medicine to treat diseases like diabetes, leukemia and Parkinson’s.

– Ends –

About CNN International Commercial

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) is responsible for the business operations of CNN’s properties outside of the United States. All commercial activities for brands such as CNN International, CNN Arabic, CNN Style and CNN Business are aligned within the division. This encompasses the advertising sales, sponsorship partnerships, commercial content development, content sales, brand licensing, distribution and out-of-home operations, business development and marketing for the world’s leading international news provider. CNNIC is a recognised industry leader in international advertising sales and its use of award-winning commercial content, produced through its Create unit and driven by its advanced data usage and digital capabilities, has resulted in strong and enduring partnerships with many of the world’s most recognised brands. Its Content Sales and Licensing unit has relationships with more than 1,000 affiliates ranging from licensing the CNN brand through to content supply contracts as well as offering consultancy services. For more information visit http://commercial.cnn.com

About Bangkok Dusit Medical Services

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited (BDMS) is Thailand’s largest-healthcare network, medical service operator and is a world’s leader of healthcare solutions provider for over 10 million Thai and international patients annually. Today, BDMS manages six major hospital groups (Bangkok Hospital Group, Samitivej Hospital Group, BNH Hospital, Phyathai Hospital Group, Paolo Hospital Group, the Royal Hospital Group and the BDMS Wellness Clinic with -over 50 medical facilities located in Thailand’s popular destinations nationwide, including 2 hospitals in the neighboring country of Cambodia. The network has served over 2 million international patients annually who chose Thailand as their trusted medical tourism destination. Among BDMS’s subsidiaries providing healthcare solutions, there are National Healthcare Systems – largest blood diagnosis centre in Thailand, A.N.B. Laboratories & Medicpharma – laboratory and pharmaceutical product manufacturers, BDMS Medevac Center provides medical emergency transportation with hospital referral network system, and our specialized medical professionals including surgeons and nurses are trained to provide the highest level of emergency assistance. For further information, please visit http://www.bdms.co.th/.