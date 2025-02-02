The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper Returns with Timely “Flight Risk” Special Report

EPISODE PREMIERES SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 2 AT 7PM ET/PT

NEW YORK, NY – (February 2, 2024) – The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, a five-time Emmy® Award-winning CNN Original, returns with a timely special report on the current state of aviation safety. “Flight Risk” with CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper premieres Sunday, February 2 at 7pm ET/PT on CNN.

“Flight Risk” examines the circumstances leading up to and tragic aftermath following the collision of Flight 3452 with a US military black hawk helicopter at Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC and the failed Learjet angel flight mission which crashed in the suburbs of Philadelphia. The special report surveys the bigger safety issues plaguing the airline industry in recent years, from human error to environmental and mechanical issues, and explores how an understaffed workforce and record numbers of travelers continue to strain the U.S. air travel system.

“Flight Risk” features notable aviation experts including CNN correspondent Pete Muntean, former National Transportation Safety Board Chair Peter Goelz, CNN Aviation analyst Miles O’Brien, former Inspector General of the United States Department of Transportation Mary Schiavo, former American Airlines pilot Les Abend, CNN Safety Analyst David Soucie, and former black hawk pilot Elizabeth McCormick.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper is executive produced by Susan Chun.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Sunday, February 2. “Flight Risk” will also be available on demand beginning Monday, February 3 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms. Past episodes of The Whole Story are available to stream on demand now on Max.

The Whole Story is also available as a CNN Audio showcast. Visit CNN.com/audio or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

