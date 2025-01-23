CNN Appoints Andrew Roy to Key London Bureau Chief Role

LONDON – (January 23, 2025) – CNN has appointed CBS News Vice President of Foreign News & London Bureau Chief, Andrew Roy, to the key role of General Manager, EMEA & London Bureau Chief.

Roy, who will assume the post in the Spring, will oversee day-to-day responsibilities for all CNN’s EMEA bureaus as well as its London hub and EMEA HQ. Working closely with CNN’s Vice President of News in London, Matt Wells, and the network’s Follow-the-Sun editorial hubs in Atlanta, New York, Abu Dhabi, and Hong Kong, he will lead a team of multi-platform journalists that has delivered a stream of award-winning, impactful work. He will report directly into Mike McCarthy, EVP & Managing Editor, CNN Worldwide.

CNN’s London bureau is the network’s largest outside the United States and home to many of the network’s highest profile international journalists among more than 200 staff based there. CNN London’s state-of-the-art studios are also home to CNN International’s European prime time programming, and the multi-platform hub is the base for CNN’s award-winning international Open-Source Investigations team.

Roy’s award-winning career spans four decades in various high-profile international posts. The New Zealand native began his career in his home country as a reporter with Radio NZ, before spending more than 30 years at the BBC, including as North America and then Europe bureau chief, Head of News at BBC World News TV, and latterly running the BBC’s foreign news coverage. He joined CBS in 2022 to assume control of its international newsgathering operation.

Mike McCarthy said: “It’s hard to imagine anyone better qualified to lead our vitally important London bureau and complex EMEA newsgathering operation than Andrew. His track record is unrivaled in its scope and his passion for journalism undiminished. He has proven himself time and again as an exceptional leader and we’re excited to have him take charge of our first-class London and EMEA team.”

Andrew Roy added: “I’m delighted to be joining CNN’s London and EMEA team, who are providing outstanding coverage of world-changing events for audiences around the world. It’s an exciting time in global journalism and I’m looking forward to working with the team to help their incredible reporting, across all platforms, reach CNN’s worldwide followers.”

###