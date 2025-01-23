CNN ANNOUNCES NEW WEEKDAY SCHEDULE LINEUP ON CNN

THE SITUATION ROOM EXPANDS TO TWO HOURS, STRENGTHENING MORNING FROM 10A-12P ET

JAKE TAPPER’S THE LEAD MOVES TO 5-7P ET

KASIE HUNT MOVES TO 4P ET

NEW MORNING SHOWS FOR AUDIE CORNISH AND RAHEL SOLOMON

NEW YORK, NY – (January 23, 2025) – CNN announced today a fresh, new weekday programming schedule featuring new shows and timeslots for some of CNN’s most trusted journalists, expanding the strength of the lineup throughout the day on CNN.

The new CNN US weekday television schedule reflects a commitment to audiences to continue to deliver trusted news and information in a compelling and engaging way. New programming will begin rolling out in the weeks ahead. Additional details regarding launch dates will follow.

The new schedule is as follows. *Denotes new programming

CNN US | Weekday, Live Daily Programming Schedule:

*5-6a ET: 5 Things with Rahel Solomon

*6-7a ET: CNN This Morning with Audie Cornish

7-10a ET: CNN News Central

*10a-12p ET: The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown

12-1p ET: Inside Politics with Dana Bash

1-4p ET: CNN News Central

*4-5p ET: CNN’s The Arena with Kasie Hunt

*5-7p ET: The Lead with Jake Tapper

7-8p ET: Erin Burnett OutFront

8-9p ET: Anderson Cooper 360

9-10p ET: The Source with Kaitlan Collins

10-11p ET: NewsNight with Abby Phillip

11p-12a ET: Laura Coates Live



