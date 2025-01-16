CNN to Provide Comprehensive, Multiplatform Coverage of the Inauguration of Donald Trump

Follow coverage on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Max, CNN Apps and CNN.com

Network’s anchors, correspondents, reporters and political experts to provide comprehensive coverage and reporting across CNN platforms

WASHINGTON, DC – (January 16, 2025) – CNN will provide audiences across platforms with expansive coverage of Inauguration Day as President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. CNN’s special live coverage of The Inauguration of Donald Trump will follow the day’s historic events in Washington, DC with the network’s anchors, correspondents, reporters and political experts.

Audiences can follow CNN’s robust coverage across platforms throughout the weekend and on Inauguration Day, including a live chat with CNN anchors, correspondents and contributors during the swearing-in. CNN.com and the CNN mobile app will provide free on-demand video, with the app offering a custom vertical video livestream featuring on-the-ground reporting, live updates, in-depth analysis and captivating images so digital audiences can experience CNN’s reporting in Washington, DC in real-time.

CNN INAUGURATION ON AIR PROGRAMMING

All times are Eastern Standard Time. Programming subject to updates and changes.

Sunday, January 19

At 12pET, Dana Bash will anchor a live special edition of State of the Union . Alayna Treene will join from Arlington National Cemetery to provide updates on President-elect Donald Trump.

Starting at 1pET, Jessica Dean will anchor coverage with her expert panel.

Beginning at 4pET, Kaitlan Collins and Pamela Brown will co-anchor a special edition of CNN Newsroom as pre-inauguration events unfold. Collins and Jeff Zeleny will bring the latest from the Trump rally at DC’s Capitol One Arena.

Special editions of CNN programming will continue throughout the rest of the night:

Erin Burnett OutFront at 6pET



Anderson Cooper 360 at 8pET



The Source with Kaitlan Collins at 9pET



NewsNight with Abby Phillip at 10pET



Laura Coates Live at 11pET



Monday, January 20

At 12aET, Omar Jimenez kicks off special live coverage as inauguration day begins, followed by Erica Hill anchoring at 2aET.

Kasie Hunt leads coverage at 4aET with a panel of experts to preview what’s ahead and at 5aET John Berman and Audie Cornish join coverage from Capitol Hill. CNN’s MJ Lee will report from the White House as President Biden prepares for his departure, with Alayna Treene live from Blair House as President-elect Trump prepares to take the oath of office.

At 7aET, CNN’s The Inauguration of Donald Trump special live coverage begins led by anchors Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper, along with Dana Bash, Kaitlan Collins, John King, Abby Phillip, Jamie Gangel and Audie Cornish . Anderson Cooper will be joined by a panel of political experts providing top-tier analysis of the day’s events and the incoming Trump Administration.

CNN’s Pamela Brown, Phil Mattingly, Jeff Zeleny, Manu Raju, Lauren Fox and Audie Cornish will be live from various locations around Capitol Hill as the ceremonial proceedings unfold. Jim Sciutto and Donie O’Sullivan will be live on the National Mall as spectators from around the world gather for the event. Alayna Treene will continue to bring the latest updates on President-elect Trump and his transition team. Arlette Saenz will report live from Andrews Airforce Base as outgoing President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden depart Washington, DC.

At 2pET, Erin Burnett will lead coverage from the parade route as The Trump Inaugural Parade begins. She will be joined by Kasie Hunt. Anderson Cooper will continue anchoring with his panel of political analysts and commentators including Michael Smerconish and David Chalian . Boris Sanchez will report from a vehicle in the inaugural parade, Jim Sciutto will be on the parade route and John Berman will be live from the parade’s start. Brianna Keilar will bring updates from downtown DC, and Pamela Brown and Jeff Zeleny will be live as the parade finishes.

At 4pET, Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will anchor coverage from outside the White House, along with Wolf Blitzer and his panel of experts including John King and Jamie Gangel. Kaitlan Collins and Jeff Zeleny will provide the latest from the new Trump Administration.

Starting at 7pET, CNN will provide continuing coverage of Inauguration Day and The Trump Inaugural Balls . Erin Burnett will look ahead at the new administration’s priorities with her panel of analysts. Kaitlan Collins and John Berman will be live at one of the inaugural balls bringing audiences inside the ceremonial scenes of the night. At 8pET, Anderson Cooper joins coverage with his panel of commentators and political experts.

Starting at 10pET, Abby Phillip anchors coverage with her panel of experts and Laura Coates anchors continued coverage from one of the inaugural balls along with Boris Sanchez.

Throughout CNN’s special live coverage, Shimon Prokupecz, Brian Todd and Gabe Cohen will bring updates around the security and crowds at the historic event. CNN’s robust team of reporters and correspondents will also be reporting on the Trump Administration’s first actions and policy priorities throughout the day, including Evan Perez, Paula Reid, Priscilla Alvarez, Manu Raju, Lauren Fox, Kayla Tausche, Jim Sciutto, René Marsh. Daniel Dale will provide real-time fact-checking.

CNN’s special coverage The Inauguration of Donald Trump will stream live on Monday, January 20 on CNN, CNN connected TV and mobile apps and on CNN.com. It will also stream live on Max for Max subscribers.