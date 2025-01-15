New CNN Original Series Investigates “Lockerbie: The Bombing of Pan Am 103”

PREMIERING SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16 AT 9PM ET/PT

Trailer: https://youtu.be/xosmkXd_MKo

NEW YORK, NY – (January 14, 2024) – CNN Original Series Lockerbie: The Bombing of Pan Am 103 tracks the mysterious circumstances behind the deadliest terror attack on the United States before 9/11. Produced by Mindhouse Productions in association with Sky Studios and CNN Original Series, the four-part series will premiere with two episodes on Sunday, February 16 at 9pm ET/PT on CNN. The following two episodes will air on Sunday, February 23 at 9pm ET/PT.

This gripping and emotional series examines the 1988 bombing of Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland resulting in the death of 270 people, including 190 Americans. The series features heartrending interviews with Lockerbie residents and family members of the passengers who detail their personal experiences of the tragic event. It deftly tracks the complex web of theories that emerged during the global investigation that followed, and the unprecedented trial that played out on the world stage. Though a conviction was upheld in 2000, questions remain about those responsible for one of the most extreme terrorist acts on the United States in history.

“Viewers consistently look to CNN to tell the human stories behind world-shaking events,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent, CNN Originals and creative development. “The Lockerbie bombing commanded the world’s attention at the time, and the questions that continue to haunt the family members of the victims endure still today. This series is a stirring combination of investigative and highly emotional storytelling that CNN Original Series has come to be known for.”

Weaving together poignant testimony from family members of the Pan Am 103 passengers and exclusive first-hand analysis from investigators, intelligence officers and other key witnesses who have not spoken until now, Lockerbie is the definitive telling of the 1988 tragedy and the ongoing search for conclusive answers on who is responsible.

Lockerbie is executive produced by Nancy Strang for Mindhouse, Poppy Dixon for Sky Studios, and Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm for CNN Original Series.

Lockerbie will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Sunday, February 16. It will also be available on demand beginning Monday, February 17 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

