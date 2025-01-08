CNN Films Brings the Television Premiere of “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story” to CNN on Sunday, February 2 at 9pm ET/PT

Presented by DC Studios in Association with HBO Documentary Films, CNN Films, Words+Pictures, and a Passion Pictures and Misfits Entertainment Production

NEW YORK – (January 8, 2025) – CNN Films will broadcast the television premiere of the acclaimed feature documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, a moving and cinematic account of a man who not only embodied a hero on screen but became a symbol of hope. From award-winning filmmakers Ian Bonhôteand Peter Ettedgui and presented by DC Studios in association with HBO Documentary Films, CNN Films, Words+Pictures, and a Passion Pictures and Misfits Entertainment Production, the film will premiere on Sunday, February 2, at 9pm ET/PT on CNN.

Chronicling his personal and professional life before and after the near-fatal horseback riding accident in 1995 that left him paralyzed from the neck down, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story uses Reeve’s own words, as well as intimate testimonials from his closest family members and friends, to paint a rich, nuanced portrait of a man who refused to be defined by his physicality and who proved that you don’t need tights and a cape to be a hero.

Weaving together never-before-seen, intimate home movies and an extraordinary trove of personal archival material, Super/Man features the first-ever extended interviews filmed with Reeve’s children, as well as insight from Reeve’s brother, his first wife Gae Exton, and Hollywood colleagues and friends such as Glenn Close, Jeff Daniels, Whoopi Goldberg, and Secretary of State John Kerry. The film also features extensive archival footage of Reeve with his best friend and Juilliard classmate Robin Williams, who, with his wife Marsha, was a constant source of support for Reeve and his family.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is directed by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui and produced by Lizzie Gillett, Robert Ford, Ian Bonhôte. Executive producers are Connor Schell, Libby Geist, Marie Margolius, Mark Meatto, Andrew Ruhemann, David Moulton, Andee Ryder, and Daniel Kilroy. The film presented by DC Studios in association with HBO Documentary Films and CNN Films, in association with Words+Pictures, a Passion Pictures and Misfits Entertainment production in association with Jenco Films.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Sunday, February 2. The film will also be available on demand beginning Monday, February 3 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story world premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, where it was jointly acquired by DC Studios, Warner Bros. Motion Pictures, HBO and CNN Films. The acclaimed documentary has won six Critics Choice Documentary Awards, is nominated by the Producers Guild of America for its 2025 documentary motion picture award and is longlisted for Best Documentary for the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards. Super/Man was released theatrically by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Motion Pictures and is currently available to stream on Max.

