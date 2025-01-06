Erica Hill Reports In “Saving Venice” for The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

EPISODE PREMIERES SUNDAY, JANUARY 12 AT 8PM ET/PT

NEW YORK, NY – (January 6, 2024) – The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, a five-time Emmy® Award-winning CNN Original, returns with a deep dive into the future of Venice, a city threatened by rising sea levels and the millions of tourists desperate to visit while they still can. “Saving Venice” with CNN Anchor and National Correspondent Erica Hill premieres Sunday, January 12 at 8pm ET/PT on CNN.

Much of the world fears that climate change and rising sea levels will soon sink the ancient city of Venice, a misconception that is causing millions of tourists to visit each year while they still can. In “Saving Venice,” Hill discovers that the more imminent threat to Venetians’ way of life is this overwhelming flood of tourists, transforming the city’s culture, housing and local economy. Hill speaks with a collective of locals interested in promoting a more ethical tourism industry with respect for Venice’s unique and delicate environment. She learns about the innovative ways a new generation of Venetians are working to preserve the city’s traditions, mitigate the effects of climate change, and taper the city’s dependance on massive amounts of tourists.

“The rich history of Venice is one of innovation, evolution and entrepreneurship,” said Hill. “That legacy is being tested now more than ever, but there are sustainable, thoughtful solutions to save this beautiful city, its culture, and most importantly, its community. With unique access to the Venice many visitors don’t see, I am hopeful this hour will introduce audiences to a city – and a story – that is also a critical wake-up call for others around the world.”

The episode features interviews with local Venetian restauranteurs, artisans, oceanographers, city planners and more. Hill even gets a rowing lesson in the canals of Venice from a competitive rower whose family has been competing in the city for generations.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper is executive produced by Susan Chun.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Sunday, January 12. “Saving Venice” will also be available on demand beginning Monday, January 13 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms. Past episodes of The Whole Story are available to stream on demand now on Max.

The Whole Story is also available as a CNN Audio showcast. Visit CNN.com/audio or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

