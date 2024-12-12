CNN Uncovers “Kobe: The Making of a Legend” in New CNN Original Series, Premiering Saturday, January 25 at 9PM ET/PT

Promo: https://youtu.be/B3NA7BzDuag

NEW YORK, NY – (December 12, 2024) – Considered one of the greatest players of all time, his mononymous name became a household symbol for legendary basketball. Kobe: The Making of a Legend chronicles the private story of the unseen forces that propelled his ascension and the personal transformations he confronted along the way. The three-part series premieres Saturday, January 25 at 9pm ET/PT. The series will air on Saturdays at 9pm.

Kobe: The Making of a Legend traces the story of Kobe Bryant from his childhood in Italy to his athletic superstardom and provides an intimate look at his post-NBA aspirations as a storyteller and as a father. Featuring personal interviews with Kobe’s former coaches, teammates and family friends, this illuminating series reveals the conflicts and the complications behind the man with the Black Mamba mentality.

“Five years after his passing, we are honored to share the story of Kobe Bryant—arguably one of the greatest and most competitive professional athletes of all time,” said Eric Johnson, Executive Producer for CNN Original Series. “While his legendary career on the court is widely celebrated, this series explores some of the lesser-known dimensions of his life. We’re proud to present a deeper, more nuanced portrait of Kobe and the complicated journey that shaped his legacy.”

The CNN Original Series features notable basketball names including NBA All-Star Jalen Brunson, NBA Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady, WNBA Hall of Famer Sheryl Swoopes and former head athletic trainer for the Los Angeles Lakers Gary Vitti.

Kobe: The Making of a Legend is executive produced by Eric Johnson. Amy Entelis and Katie Hinman are executive producers for CNN Studios.

Kobe: The Making of a Legend will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Saturday, January 25. It will also be available on demand beginning Sunday, January 26 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

###

About CNN Originals

About Warner Bros. Discovery

CNN Press Contacts

