Stephen Knight Named 2024 CNN Hero of the Year

NEW YORK, NY – (December 8, 2024) – Tonight at the 18th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, Stephen Knight was named the 2024 CNN Hero of the Year. Hosted by CNN Anchors Anderson Cooper and Laura Coates, the global broadcast honored everyday people who are making extraordinary contributions to help improve the lives of others.

Knight’s organization Dogs Matter provides foster care for pets whose owners are seeking substance abuse treatment, covering animal expenses for the foster family and providing post-release services to help human participants succeed with their sobriety.

Each Top 5 CNN Hero will be awarded $10,000 and Knight, as the CNN Hero of the Year, will receive $100,000 to continue his life-changing work. Accepting the award, Knight said “This means everything. I represent so much here. I represent the recovery community. The dog rescue community…This is going to be able to take us to the next level.”

In its third year of collaboration with CNN Heroes, the Elevate Prize Foundation, a global nonprofit on a mission to Make Good Famous, committed to bringing visibility to the work of changemakers and inspiring the world, is awarding $50,000 to Knight as the CNN Hero of the Year. All five honorees will also receive from the Elevate Prize Foundation organizational capacity-building and tailored resources to maximize their impact and will attend the foundation’s annual Make Good Famous Summit in May of 2025.

Michael J. Fox was honored with the second annual CNN Heroes Legacy Award for his lifetime commitment to bringing hope to those diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. Accepting the award, Fox said “I am humbled, I am grateful, and with gratitude, optimism is sustainable. We can get this done.”

Notable guests joined CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute including Academy Award® nominee Bradley Cooper, Emmy® nominee Pedro Pascal, global media leader Oprah Winfrey, ballet dancer Misty Copeland, Emmy® nominee and star of NBC’s Brilliant Minds Zachary Quinto, Daytime Emmy® winner Kelly Ripa and award-winning actress and playwright Danai Gurira.

CNN has partnered with GoFundMe to enable donations to this year’s Top 5 honorees. Supporters can make online donations to the Top 5 CNN Heroes’ nonprofit organizations directly from CNNHeroes.com. The Elevate Prize Foundation is matching donations to all of the 2024 Top 5 CNN Heroes up to $50,000 per hero through January 5, 2025.

CNNHeroes.com | #CNNHeroes

###

About CNN Worldwide

CNN Worldwide is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more individuals through television, streaming and online than any other cable news organization in the United States. Globally, people across the world can watch CNN International, which is widely distributed in over 200 countries and territories. CNN Digital is the #1 online news destination, with more unique visitors than any other news source. Max, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming platform, features CNN Max, a 24/7 streaming news offering available to subscribers alongside expanded access to News content and CNN Originals. CNN’s award-winning portfolio includes non-scripted programming from CNN Original Series and CNN Films for broadcast, streaming and distribution across multiple platforms. CNN programming can be found on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español channels, via CNN Max and the CNN Originals hub on discovery+ and via pay TV subscription on CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of branded content across television, film, streaming and gaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, TNT Sports, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

Press Contacts:

Jordan.Overstreet@cnn.com

Sophie.Tran@cnn.com