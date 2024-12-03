Elevate Prize Foundation to Match Donations for Top 5 CNN Heroes Up to $50K Each and Present $100K to CNN Hero of the Year

NEW YORK, NY – (December 3, 2024) – In its third year of collaboration with CNN Heroes, the Elevate Prize Foundation, a global nonprofit on a mission to Make Good Famous, committed to bringing visibility to the work of changemakers and inspiring the world, is continuing its support of the Top 5 CNN Heroes.

In celebration of Giving Tuesday, the Elevate Prize Foundation is matching donations of up to $50,000 made to each Top 5 CNN Hero through GoFundMe. They will award an additional $50,000 to the CNN Hero of the Year, who will be named during CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute on Sunday, December 8 at 8pm ET. Supporters can make online donations to the Top 5 CNN Heroes’ nonprofit organizations directly from CNNHeroes.com. CNN has teamed up with GoFundMe to enable donations to this year’s honorees, the world’s largest fundraising platform empowering people and charities to give and receive help.

“As we look toward 2025, the stakes have gotten higher, and collective action is becoming increasingly critical. We are proud to be collaborating with CNN Heroes once again and, in doing so, we’re not just matching donations — we’re championing the importance of visibility for impact leaders and their stories,” said Carolina García Jayaram, CEO of the Elevate Prize Foundation. “By propelling these extraordinary voices into the global spotlight, we ensure their efforts inspire audiences and spark change. This isn’t just about celebrating giving; it’s about igniting it, creating a transformative wave that amplifies their impact and resonates far beyond this campaign.”

All five honorees will also receive from the Elevate Prize Foundation organizational capacity-building and tailored resources to maximize their impact and will attend the foundation’s annual Make Good Famous Summit in May of 2025.

“‘Now more than ever, the world needs heroes’ has been a longtime tagline and mantra for our campaign. In this 18th year of CNN Heroes, that sentiment remains as true as ever. We are thrilled to join forces once again with the Elevate Prize Foundation, and beyond grateful for the financial support they offer our heroes’ organizations with this generous donation match,” said Mark Doctrow, executive producer of CNN Heroes. “They continue to lift our heroes up, encourage and guide them on their paths to greater success, and help us shine a light on the incredible work our heroes are doing.”

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute will broadcast on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español and CNN Max on Sunday, December 8. The show will stream on CNN Max and for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps beginning Monday, December 9.

