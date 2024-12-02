Bradley Cooper, Pedro Pascal, Oprah Winfrey, Misty Copeland, Zachary Quinto, Danai Gurira to Present Honors in the 18th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute

MICHAEL J. FOX TO RECEIVE CNN HEROES LEGACY AWARD

NEW YORK, NY – (December 2, 2024) – The Peabody and Emmy® Award-winning CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, which honors everyday people who are making extraordinary contributions to help improve the lives of others, returns on Sunday, December 8 at 8pm ET/PT and is hosted by CNN Anchors Anderson Cooper and Laura Coates.

Notable guests will join the annual broadcast to introduce special packages honoring the 2024 CNN Heroes including Academy Award® nominee Bradley Cooper, Emmy® nominee Pedro Pascal, global media leader Oprah Winfrey, ballet dancer Misty Copeland, Emmy® nominee and star of NBC’s Brilliant Minds Zachary Quinto, Daytime Emmy® winner Kelly Ripa and award-winning actress and playwright Danai Gurira.

This year, the second annual CNN Heroes Legacy Award will continue the new tradition of honoring not-so-everyday people dedicated to a lifetime of service by recognizing Michael J. Fox with a special tribute and appearance. Since he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease at the age of 29, Fox has brought hope to the nearly 6 million worldwide who have the disease. In 2000, he launched the Michael J. Fox Foundation to target and speed up research to eradicate the disease, which has funded $2 billion so far.

CNN Heroes will also honor two extraordinary young people making a difference in their communities. The 2024 CNN Heroes Young Wonders are:

Brooke and Breanna Bennett: Twins Brooke and Breanna Bennett are on a mission to end period poverty in the US, where 1 in 5 girls have missed school due to a lack of access to menstrual products. In 2019, Brooke Bennett learned about the issue in middle school, as she and her sister approached their 12th birthday. They wanted to find a way to give back in celebration, and ultimately launched Women in Training, Inc., a nonprofit that provides girls, women, and nonbinary youth with menstrual products, education, and mentorship.

For almost two decades, CNN Heroes has championed everyday people changing the world, by sharing their extraordinary stories across CNN’s global platforms. This year-round initiative culminates in CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute each December, which has become an annual tradition of CNN’s special event programming.

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute will broadcast on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español and CNN Max on Sunday, December 8. The show will stream on CNN Max and for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps beginning Monday, December 9.

CNNHeroes.com | #CNNHeroes

###

About CNN Worldwide

CNN Worldwide is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more individuals through television, streamingand online than any other cable news organization in the United States. Globally, people across the world can watch CNN International, which is widely distributed in over 200 countries and territories. CNN Digital is the #1 online news destination, with more unique visitors than any other news source. Max, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming platform, features CNN Max, a 24/7 streaming news offering available to subscribers alongside expanded access to News content and CNN Originals. CNN’s award-winning portfolio includes non-scripted programming from CNN Original Series and CNN Films for broadcast, streaming and distribution across multiple platforms. CNN programming can be found on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español channels, via CNN Max and the CNN Originals hub on discovery+ and via pay TV subscription on CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of branded content across television, film, streaming and gaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, TNT Sports, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

Press Contacts:

Jordan.Overstreet@cnn.com

Sophie.Tran@cnn.com