CNN POSTS SIGNIFICANT MULTIPLATFORM AUDIENCE GROWTH IN NOVEMBER 2024

SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOTAL DAY TV VIEWERSHIP INCREASES AMONG KEY DEMO; MONTH OVER MONTH GROWTH ACROSS DAYPARTS

#1 DIGITAL NEWS OUTLET IN THE WORLD; MORE THAN 150 MILLION UNIQUE MONTHLY USERS

LARGEST DAY IN CNN MAX HISTORY IN NOVEMBER

RANKS TOP 5 IN ALL OF CABLE TV AMONG P2+ AND P25-54

NEW YORK— (November 26, 2024) — In a month marked by the historic 2024 U.S. Presidential Election, CNN delivered a strong multiplatform performance, reaching audiences across linear, digital and streaming platforms, with both year-over-year and month-over-month growth on television, in addition to robust digital performance.

In November, CNN was a top 5 network in all of cable among P2+ for the 18th consecutive month (#5) and among P25-54 for the 5th consecutive month (#3). CNN posted growth in November vs. both year-ago and October 2024. Versus November 2023, CNN grew +17% among P25-54 (109k vs 93k) and +2% among P2+ (486k vs. 476k). Compared to October 2024, CNN was up +8% among P25-54 (109k vs. 101k).

Compared to November 2023, CNN posted double-digit year-over-year growth in M-F Prime (8p-11p): up +70% among P25-54 (248k vs. 146k) and +36% among P2+ (839k to 615k). CNN also posted growth vs. October 2024: +11% among P25-54 (248k vs. 223k). Further, CNN was also a top 10 cable network in M-F Prime for the 11th consecutive month among P2+(#4) and for the 6th consecutive month among P25-54 (#4).

At the start of the month, more than 44 million viewers watched CNN’s comprehensive live coverage on election day across TV, digital, and CNN Max. On television, Election Day 2024 was CNN’s best day in total day viewership in nearly 4 years, since the Inauguration of Joe Biden (1/20/21) among both P2+ and P25-54 (2.088 million and 808k, respectively). Across CNN’s digital properties and CNN Max, nearly 14 million viewers live streamed CNN’s election day coverage. CNN’s digital platforms saw more than 67 million unique visitors on Election Day, with similar historic numbers registering on November 6, the day after the election as well. On Max, Election Day 2024 marked the highest day of viewership on CNN Max since launch, with 20% of Max viewers watching election coverage.

CNN’s comedy panel show Have I Got News for You concluded its first season (9/14-11/23) posting double-digit growth in the Saturday 9p time period vs. the prior 4 weeks: up +53% among P2+ (709k vs. 464k) and +36% among P25-54 (94k vs. 69k).

More users continue to turn to CNN than any other digital destination. According to Comscore, CNN Digital reached 119 mm U.S. unique visitors across desktop and mobile web in October, retaining the #1 digital news platform ranking for more than eight years running. CNN’s lead in unique visitors ahead of #2 CBS is XX million unique visitors for October. Globally, CNN Digital reached 153 mm unique visitors and was #1 in September, for the first time since April 2024. September global and October domestic data is the most recent Comscore data available.

TV Source: The Nielsen Company. Live+7D blended with the best available current viewing types. Nov-24 (10/28/24 – 11/24/24).

Digital Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Desktop & Mobile, Custom-Defined List, October 2024, U.S. and Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Desktop & Mobile, Custom-Defined List, September 2024, Worldwide Rollup. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.