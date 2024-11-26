CNN ANNOUNCES BROAD NEW ROLE FOR ANCHOR KAITLAN COLLINS

IN ADDITION TO ANCHORING THE SOURCE WITH KAITLAN COLLINS IN PRIMETIME, SHE WILL SERVE AS CNN’S CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT

NEW YORK – (November 26, 2024) – In an unprecedented and expanded new role, Kaitlan Collins has been named Anchor and Chief White House Correspondent by CNN. Collins will continue to anchor her weekday 9pm program, The Source with Kaitlan Collins, while also contributing her signature reporting on President-elect Trump’s second administration across all of CNN’s digital, television and streaming platforms.

“Kaitlan Collins is the perfect person to lead coverage of the new Trump White House, even as she continues to anchor her key primetime show The Source,” said CNN Chairman and CEO Mark Thompson. “Kaitlan is a political journalist of real depth and tenacity who already boasts an amazing record of scoops and exclusive interviews. I’m excited to see what new heights she scales as she combines this key new posting with her duties as a major CNN anchor.”

Throughout her career, Collins has consistently demonstrated a track record of exclusive reporting and news making interviews, breaking numerous scoops in the weeks since the election alone.

Since launching The Source, Collins has conducted a parade of headline-grabbing interviews, including with Secretary Hillary Clinton, Vice President-elect JD Vance, Attorney Marc Agnifilo, Former Attorney General William Barr, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Trump’s criminal defense attorneys, GOP presidential candidates and more. In May 2023, Collins also moderated CNN’s live Republican Presidential Town Hall with former President Donald Trump, which was his first town hall-style event of the 2024 presidential campaign.

Since joining CNN in 2017, Collins has broken several stories in her coverage of both the Biden and Trump administrations, including major staff departures and consequential policy decisions. In those years, she covered President Biden and President Trump abroad and pressed both on key international issues.

Collins was named to 2024’s TIME100 Next List and been included in Mediaite’s annual list of the Most Influential People in News Media since 2018. She was also named to Crain’s NewsPro’s 12 to Watch in TV News in 2019, as well as one of Forbes magazine’s 30 Under 30: Media in the same year. In 2023, she was named to Variety’s New Power of New York list. Collins is a proud graduate of the University of Alabama.