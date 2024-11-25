CNN Debuts Inaugural “Thanksgiving in America” Special

Featuring Parades Across the Country From New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago, Houston, and Detroit

Appearances from Bobby Flay, Kristin Cavallari, T.I. and More

Featuring Performances by Andy Grammer and The Temptations

Hosted by CNN’s John Berman and Erica Hill Beginning at 8am ET on CNN

Promo: https://youtu.be/ZsVEvYV3pvQ

NEW YORK – (November 25, 2024) – CNN will debut the inaugural “Thanksgiving in America” special broadcast on Thanksgiving Day, giving a front row seat to the biggest parades across the country from 8am to 12pm ET. The show will feature celebrity guests sharing their own holiday traditions and will be hosted by CNN Anchor and Correspondent John Berman and CNN Anchor and National Correspondent Erica Hill from New York City.

CNN’s “Thanksgiving in America” will feature special appearances from Bobby Flay, T.I., Kristin Cavallari, Drew Scott (The Property Brothers), Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith from Inside the NBA, Roy Wood Jr., Amber Ruffin and Michael Ian Black from CNN’s Have I Got News For You, and Erin French (The Lost Kitchen). It will also feature musical performances from Andy Grammer and The Temptations.

Highlights from Thanksgiving Day parades in cities across the country will air live, including in New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago, Houston, and Detroit. CNN correspondents will provide on-the-ground reporting from celebrations nationwide including from Senior Data Reporter Harry Enten, Correspondent Rosa Flores, Correspondent Brynn Gingras, Correspondent Omar Jimenez, Correspondent Polo Sandoval, Correspondent Nick Valencia and Correspondent Whitney Wild.

This inaugural Thanksgiving Day broadcast joins CNN celebration specials marking key cultural moments, including “The Fourth in America,” “Juneteenth: Celebrating Freedom and Legacy,” Eclipse Across America, and the 2021 post-Covid WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert.

CNN’s “Thanksgiving in America” special will broadcast live on CNN and CNN Max. The show will stream live on CNN Max for Max subscribers and for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Thursday, November 28.

###

About CNN Worldwide

CNN Worldwide is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more individuals through television, streaming and online than any other cable news organization in the United States. Globally, people across the world can watch CNN International, which is widely distributed in over 200 countries and territories. CNN Digital is the #1 online news destination, with more unique visitors than any other news source. Max, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming platform, features CNN Max, a 24/7 streaming news offering available to subscribers alongside expanded access to News content and CNN Originals. CNN’s award-winning portfolio includes non-scripted programming from CNN Original Series and CNN Films for broadcast, streaming and distribution across multiple platforms. CNN programming can be found on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español channels, via CNN Max and the CNN Originals hub on discovery+ and via pay TV subscription on CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of branded content across television, film, streaming and gaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, TNT Sports, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

Press Contacts:

Jordan.Overstreet@cnn.com

Sophie.Tran@cnn.com