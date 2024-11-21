CNN Renews “Have I Got News For You” for a Second Season

NEW YORK – (November 21, 2024) – CNN has renewed Have I Got News For You for a second season that will air early next year as part of CNN’s Saturday primetime lineup. The American version of the long-running UK comedy series is hosted by Roy Wood Jr. along with team captains Amber Ruffin and Michael Ian Black. Produced by Hat Trick Productions for CNN Originals, Have I Got News for You concludes its ten-episode freshman season on Saturday, November 23 at 9pm ET/PT on CNN.

Season one of CNN’s Have I Got News For You was declared by The Telegraph as “cheerfully competent” and “nowhere near the embarrassment it might have been.” Always relevant and topical, the series serves up a smart and edgy take on the news of the week, as the comic trio led by host by Wood Jr. guides a rotating collection of guests through an array of comic games and quick-witted panel conversations that test their knowledge of current events.

“For its inaugural season, Have I Got News For You has been a welcome and lively extension of the CNN brand, and our viewers continue to show enthusiasm for comic relief on Saturday nights” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent, CNN Originals and creative development.

The series premiered on September 13 and joined CNN’s encore presentation of Real Time With Bill Maher as part of the network’s revitalized Saturday primetime offering, marking CNN’s investment into topical entertainment programming.

“We’re thrilled that Have I Got News For You has made an impact with the CNN audience and can’t wait to come back next year,” said Executive Producer Jimmy Mulville. “I think we’ll have plenty of news to poke fun at!

Notable guests from season one of Have I Got News For You included Robin Thede, Andy Richter, Mark McKinnon, Ana Navarro, Larry Wilmore, Adam Kinzinger, Anthony Scaramucci, Bomani Jones, Representative Tim Burchett, and more. Journalist and host Kara Swisher will join as guest in the finale of season one this Saturday, November 23.

Have I Got News For You is executive produced by Jim Biederman, Jimmy Mulville and Richard Wilson for Hat Trick Productions.

The finale of Have I Got News For You will air 9pm ET/PT and will be available to stream on Max the following day. This week’s episode will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Saturday, November 23. It will also be available on demand beginning Sunday, November 24 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms. All episodes of season one are available to stream now on Max.

