CNN and Glo celebrate 15 years of African Voices

At an event held in Lagos, CNN celebrated the 15-year anniversary of the multiplatform series African Voices, alongside the show’s longtime sponsor Globacom, with a special taping of the show in front of a live audience.

The evening featured an interview between host Larry Madowo and Grammy nominated singer Yemi Alade, who performed her single ‘Tomorrow’. Madowo and Alade’s conversation will air in a distinctive episode of the show, premiering on CNN International on November 30th.

The event brought together prominent personalities from across Nigeria and beyond, including former African Voices guests, cultural icons, entrepreneurs, business leaders and influencers. Attendees enjoyed an evening of conversation, entertainment, and a behind-the-scenes look at the filming process.

One of CNN’s longest-running and most successful series, African Voices Changemakers tells the stories of the continent’s thought-leaders, creatives, athletes, and entertainers who are at the forefront of change across Africa. The show also profiles Africa’s sporting stars in special African Voices Playmakers episodes and segments that additionally air in CNN’s flagship sport show World Sport.

Alongside this on-air content, African Voices Changemakers is available across CNN’s digital and social platforms, with social-first My Drive videos and a dedicated playlist on Apple Music. Globacom is the exclusive sponsor of African Voices Changemakers across all platforms.

Phil Nelson, CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) Executive Vice President, said, “15 years of programming is a huge landmark and I’m pleased to celebrate it in Lagos with our longstanding commercial partners at Globacom, I thank them for our ongoing collaboration. This anniversary event for African Voices reaffirms CNN’s commitment to the series and to showcasing the richness, diversity, and dynamism of Africa on the global stage.”

Globacom noted that the programme has amplified voices that might otherwise have remained unheard, bringing to light the remarkable achievements of African entrepreneurs, artists, leaders, sportsmen and sportswomen, all of whom are changemakers.

In a speech delivered by Ashok Israni, Globacom’s Chief Marketing Director on behalf the company’s executive Vice-Chairman, Mrs. Bella Disu, he said “This sponsorship is more than just brand alignment; it has been a profound expression of our shared commitment to the transformative power of storytelling. And in partnering with CNN, we have helped ensure that Africa’s voices—its dreams, its challenges, and its triumphs—are broadcast to the world”.

Dignitaries at the event included Mrs. Bella Disu, Globacom EVC, who represented the Chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga, Mr. Phil Nelson, CNNIC EVP, Mrs. Omolola Akpata-Owolabi, MD of OJ&T, Country Representatives of CNN, among other artistes and distinguished guests.

The special episode of African Voices Changemakers will premiere on Saturday 30th November.

Find out more about the show: https://edition.cnn.com/world/africa/african-voices-changemakers

African Voices Changemakers airs on CNN International at the following times:

Saturday 30th November 2024 at 0830 WAT and 1200 WAT

Sunday 1st December 2024 at 0430 WAT and 1900 WAT

Monday 2nd December 2024 at 0400 WAT

Saturday 7th December 2024 at 0830 WAT and 1200 WAT

Sunday 8th December 2024 at 0430 WAT and 1900 WAT

Monday 9th December 2024 at 0400 WAT