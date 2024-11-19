CNN Films’ Luther: Never Too Much Rings in Special New Year’s Day Premiere at 8pm ET/PT on CNN

Trailer: https://youtu.be/YuXKudqd7Ro

NEW YORK – (November 19, 2024) – CNN Films examines the captivating story of the iconic Luther Vandross as he paves his own course to become one of the most decorated and influential artists of all time in Luther: Never Too Much. From award-winning filmmaker Dawn Porter (CNN Films’ John Lewis: Good Trouble) and produced by Raindog Films and Foxxhole Productions for Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Music Publishing, in association with Trilogy Films, the film will premiere on January 1, 2025 at 8pm ET/PT on CNN.

Luther: Never Too Much chronicles the story of Vandross from his formative years in Harlem, appearing in the Apollo Theater house band and the first episodes of Sesame Street, through his ascendance to become the indisputable master of the love song. Using a wealth of rarely seen archives, Vandross tells his own story along with the voices of his closest friends and musical collaborators including Mariah Carey, Dionne Warwick, Valerie Simpson and Roberta Flack. The film unpacks the nuances and ironies of Vandross’ storied career, exploring his personal life, health struggles, and a lifelong desire to be respected and understood.

“It was thrilling to explore Luther’s musical genius while making this film,” said director Dawn Porter. “We combed through hundreds of hours of interviews, concert footage and images to develop this one-of-a-kind portrait.” Porter added “I’m so fortunate to have had the opportunity to tell this story at a time when so much else seems divisive, Luther’s story is joy personified.”

“CNN Films has a successful tradition of celebrating the New Year by showcasing music documentaries, and Dawn Porter has beautifully illuminated the public and private life of Luther Vandross, giving CNN audiences a front row seat to celebrate his extraordinary songbook and enduring legacy,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president for talent, CNN Originals and creative development, CNN Worldwide.

Directed and executive produced by Dawn Porter, Luther: Never Too Much is produced by Trish D Chetty and Ged Doherty for Raindog Films; Jamie Foxx and Datari Turner for Foxxhole Productions; and Leah Smith for Trilogy Films. Executive producers are Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman for Sony Pictures Television Nonfiction; Tom Mackay and Richard Story for Sony Music Entertainment; Jon Platt and Brian Monaco for Sony Music Publishing; Colin Firth for Raindog Films; and Phil Thornton on behalf of Foxxhole Productions. Sony Music Vision is the distributor.

To celebrate the film premiere, Luther Vandross’ previously unreleased soulful rendition of the Beatles’ “Michelle” is available now. The song will be one of many included on Never Too Much: Greatest Hits, a new compilation of music by Vandross out December 13.

Luther: Never Too Much premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival to a standing ovation and critical acclaim. Giant Pictures released the film theatrically in select cities this fall. The film will also premiere on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and Max in 2025.

