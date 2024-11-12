CNN Audio Expands Podcast Portfolio with Terms of Service with Clare Duffy

Informative Series Explores the New and Emerging Technologies Impacting Our Daily Lives

Trailer: Listen Here

NEW YORK, NY – (November 12, 2024) – CNN Audio announced today the launch of Terms of Service with Clare Duffy, a new series focused on demystifying the new and emerging technologies listeners are introduced to in their daily lives. CNN Tech Writer Clare Duffy hosts the weekly podcast and breaks down the latest innovations coming out of the tech world. From facial recognition to artificial intelligence and everything in between, Terms of Service informs audiences on how to engage with this new ecosystem safely and effectively. Duffy will be in conversation with leaders in the space, CNN’s world-class reporters, domain experts and beyond to help provide a manual for navigating our changing world.

The first two episodes of Terms of Service are available now. In these episodes, Duffy discusses how to stay safe from harmful deepfake manipulation with lawyer Carrie Goldberg, and raises the question of how much parents should share of their kids’ lives online with author Leah Plunkett.

“It’s exciting to witness how new technologies are rapidly expanding our capabilities at home and in the workplace every day,” said Duffy. “That said, it’s easy to be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of information we are confronted with, and I hope to be an essential resource to help you and your loved ones make sense of it all.”

Clare Duffy is a CNN reporter covering Big Tech. Her reporting on Google’s 2023 layoffs won a Front Page Award from the Newswomen’s Club of New York. Prior to joining CNN, Duffy covered footwear and apparel and banking for the Portland Business Journal, where she won first place in business reporting from the Northwest chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists for a story about inequities in small business lending.

Terms of Service with Clare Duffy will debut new episodes on Tuesdays and will be available wherever you get your podcasts.

CNN Audio is the exclusive producer of audio content and podcasts for CNN Worldwide including All There Is with Anderson Cooper, Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN 5 Things, CNN 5 Good Things, CNN One Thing, The Assignment with Audie Cornish, The Axe Files with David Axelrod and more. Listen to all CNN Audio content at www.cnn.com/audio.

###

About CNN Worldwide

CNN Worldwide is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more individuals through television, streamingand online than any other cable news organization in the United States. Globally, people across the world can watch CNN International, which is widely distributed in over 200 countries and territories. CNN Digital is the #1 online news destination, with more unique visitors than any other news source. Max, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming platform, features CNN Max, a 24/7 streaming news offering available to subscribers alongside expanded access to News content and CNN Originals. CNN’s award-winning portfolio includes non-scripted programming from CNN Original Series and CNN Films for broadcast, streaming and distribution across multiple platforms. CNN programming can be found on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español channels, via CNN Max and the CNN Originals hub on discovery+ and via pay TV subscription on CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of branded content across television, film, streaming and gaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, TNT Sports, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

CNN Audio Press Contact

Alex Manasseri

Alex.Manasseri@CNN.com

Clare Duffy Press Contact

Bridget Leininger

Bridget.Leininger@CNN.com