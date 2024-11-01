CNN and Hyundai Motor Company join forces to launch a new campaign celebrating changemakers and visionaries

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) and Hyundai Motor Company (Hyundai Motor) are partnering on a cross-platform campaign dedicated to showcasing inspiring success stories from around the world. This campaign will offer a dynamic blend of advertising, branded content, and sponsorship solutions, bringing Hyundai Motor’s brand vision of “Progress for Humanity” and its entrepreneurial spirit of innovation to life through stories that will engage and inspire CNN global audiences.

The campaign’s branded content component includes two films produced by CNNIC’s global brand studio Create that aims at enhancing awareness of Hyundai Motor’s ongoing support and presence in the world of sports. The first film features Laura Enever, an Australian professional surfer, Guinness World Record holder, and Hyundai brand ambassador, who is actively raising awareness for female surfers and promoting the sport of surfing. Through a cinematic documentary approach, the film will highlight how Laura empowers the next generation of female surfers to pursue their dreams.

The partnership also includes Hyundai Motor’s exclusive sponsorship of a new editorial series, Visionaries. The show content will air across CNN International’s TV, digital and social platforms from November through April to spotlight extraordinary individuals and inspiring leaders in the fields of art, business, technology, and sport. The series will tap into CNN’s high-profile roster of correspondents and anchors to personally guide viewers on this journey. Visionaries will provide a platform for these remarkable people who have pioneered change and continue to shape a better world, aligning with Hyundai Motor’s mission to elevate the quality of life.

“We are excited to collaborate with Hyundai Motor Company on this inspiring campaign that underscores our shared commitment to spotlight the diversity of inspiring leaders across different fields of importance who have each pioneered change for the better,” said Cathy Ibal, Senior Vice President, CNN International Commercial. “Through our authentic storytelling and a rich mix of branded content and the editorial series, we hope the compelling stories we shared will inspire CNN’s global audiences and spark meaningful conversations.”

Airing on 2nd November, the first episode of Visionaries features Olympic legends Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles discussing handling pressure on the world stage, along with former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi on balancing motherhood and leadership.

