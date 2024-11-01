ALEXANDRA SKORES JOINS CNN AS A REPORTER/WRITER COVERING TRANSPORTATION

Alexandra Skores has joined CNN as a reporter/writer covering transportation based in Washington, DC, the network announced today.

Skores joins CNN from The Dallas Morning News, where she was an aviation reporter covering airlines, air travel and the aerospace industry.

During her time at The Dallas Morning News, she covered both American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, navigating the national attention brought from two of the world’s biggest air carriers. Most recently, she followed an activist investor’s campaign against Southwest, documenting every step of the feud between the hedge fund and Dallas airline. She’s also written about some of Dallas-Fort Worth’s highest-paid CEOs, the region’s largest companies and the business of sports.

Prior to The Dallas Morning News, Skores worked at the Oregonian in Portland, Oregon and The Gazette in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Skores is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. She is a graduate of the University of Iowa and is originally from Chicago, IL.