NEW YORK— (October 29, 2024) — In October, CNN delivered a strong performance across linear, digital and streaming platforms. CNN was a top 5 network in all of cable among P2+ for the 17th consecutive month (538k) and among P25-54 for the 4th consecutive month (101k). Additionally, CNN’s digital platforms continued to attract more unique users than any other digital news destination, ranking #1 across domestic digital news outlets, on top of the network’s presence on the Max streaming service.

Compared to October 2023 (which saw heightened audience interest due to the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas War), CNN posted double-digit year-over-year growth in M-F Prime (8p-11p): up +21% among P2+ (968k vs. 797k) and +19% among P25-54 (222k vs. 186k). Further, CNN was also a top 10 cable network in M-F Prime for the 10th consecutive month among P2+ (#6) and for the 5th consecutive month among P25-54 (#8).

CNN continues to be a top destination for election news with CNN’s Presidential Town Hall with Vice President Kamala Harris (10/23, 9p-10:15p) ranking #1 in all of cable among P2+ with 3.334 million and #2 among P25-54 with 744k. Across all of TV (including broadcast), the town hall ranked #2 among P2+, behind only NBC. CNN’s Presidential Town Hall with Vice President Harris also streamed live for Max subscribers and on CNN.com for authenticated Pay TV users for an additional audience. CNN.com saw nearly half a million total day live starts Wednesday, Oct. 23, prominently including the Town Hall.

Earlier in the month, CNN’s special coverage of Hurricane Milton attracted elevated audiences. Viewership peaked with 1.527 million P2+ viewers during coverage of the landfall, with Anderson Cooper reporting live on the ground from Florida (10/09, 9p-10p). This marked CNN’s largest viewership of the year in the 9p hour for non-political coverage.

On Saturdays, CNN’s new comedy panel show Have I Got News for You (9/14-10/26) continues to post double-digit growth in its Saturday 9p time period vs. the prior 4 weeks: up +52% among P2+ (705k vs. 464k) and +26% among P25-54 (87k vs. 69k). Further, CNN’s new Saturday comedy block of Real Time with Bill Maher (8p) and Have I Got News for You (9p) rank as the network’s 2 most watched shows on Saturdays among P2+.

Across CNN’s digital platforms, CNN once again saw the most unique visitors in the United States. According to Comscore, CNN reached 126 million multiplatform U.S. unique visitors in September, retaining the #1 digital news platform ranking for more than eight years running. CNN’s lead in unique visitors ahead of #2 CBS News is 14.5 million unique users for September. September domestic data is the most recent Comscore data available.

CNN also remained the cable news network with the youngest audience in October.

TV Source: The Nielsen Company. Live+7D blended with the best available current viewing types. Oct-24 (9/30/24 – 10/27/24).

Digital Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Desktop & Mobile, Custom-Defined List, September 2024, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.