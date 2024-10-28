CNN and NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. join forces for a new campaign showcasing transformative partnerships for a sustainable future

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) and NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., (NX) are collaborating on a cross-platform campaign dedicated to showcasing stories of unique partnerships that have resulted in creative disruptions, transforming the way business is conducted globally.

The campaign includes two branded videos produced by CNNIC’s global brand studio, Create, aimed at establishing NX’s recognition as a global leader in logistics by highlighting the company’s high-quality service and expertise through a human-centric approach. The first film focuses on NX’s expansion in Europe and their efforts to strengthen connections within Asia, while the second film showcases their commitment to handling some of the most sensitive cargoes in the world, embodying their corporate motto “We Find the Way”.

The partnership also includes NX’s exclusive sponsorship of a special half-hour show, Tomorrow Transformed. The 30-minute episode aired across CNN International’s TV, digital, and social platforms in October, exploring how advancements in innovation and cutting-edge technologies will contribute to building a well-connected, more inclusive world for everyone.

“We are thrilled to partner with Nippon Express on this innovative campaign, which tells the stories of how platform and technologies can connect people in diverse fields that have led to creative disruption,” said Cathy Ibal, Senior Vice President, CNN International Commercial. “The power of this campaign lies in compelling storytelling, passion-driven projects, and CNN’s deep engagement with its audience when we tell stories about these topics. We are confident that this strong cross-platform partnership will result in inspiring content that raises awareness about creating a sustainable future for all.”

“Since its founding, the NX Group has employed its logistical strengths to connect people, businesses, and regions throughout the world. Partnering up with CNN on “Tomorrow Transformed”, a program that captures how innovations are shaping a better future for us all through the theme of “Connecting Lives”, resonates with our mission,” said Tadahiro Furue, Senior Managing Executive Officer, NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.

