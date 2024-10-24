CNN Original Series “How It Really Happened” Hosted by Jesse L. Martin Returns on Sunday, November 17 at 9pm ET/PT

NEW YORK, NY – (October 24, 2024) – CNN Original Series will debut new episodes of the long running HLN Original Series How It Really Happened with Jesse L. Martin. This three-episode installment will investigate the cyanide-laced Tylenol murders of 1982, the legendary violent grifters Sante and Kenny Kimes, and the Iranian hostage crisis of 1979. This edition will premiere with two new episodes on Sunday, November 17 at 9pm ET/PT and will conclude the following Sunday, November 24 at 9pm ET/PT.

Jesse L. Martin is known for his Tony-winning role as Tom Collins in the Broadway run of Rent. He reprised his role in the 2005 feature film adaptation. Martin also starred on NBC’s Law & Order for nine seasons. He recently completed his eight-year run on The Flash where he played detective Joe West, and currently stars in NBC’s The Irrational.

Nancy Duffy, senior vice president of program development at CNN, is the executive producer of How It Really Happened.

How it Really Happened will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN OTT and mobile apps on Sunday, November 17. The series will also be available on demand beginning Monday, November 18 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms. Past episodes of How it Really Happened are available to stream on demand now on Max.

Airdates and episode descriptions for How It Really Happened with Jesse L. Martin:

“Tylenol Murders: Killer Capsules” | Sunday, November 17 at 9pm ET/PT

On September 29, 1982, seven Chicago-area residents were suddenly stricken with a deadly illness. At first doctors were at a loss, but they soon discovered a sinister connection: all the victims had recently taken cyanide-laced Tylenol capsules. This launched an investigation that has lasted over four decades and forever changed the way medications and other goods are packaged in stores. This episode features interviews with family members of the victims, law enforcement who were first responders on that day, medical examiners and investigators on the case.

“Kimes Grifters” | Sunday, November 17 at 10pm ET/PT

On July 5, 1998, a wealthy widow named Irene Silverman disappeared from her New York City townhouse. While police went on a frantic search for her, they had no idea the investigation would unravel one of the most shocking series of crimes they had ever seen – a trail of violence and fraud that stretched from the Bahamas to Los Angeles perpetuated by Sante and Kenny Kimes. This episode features interviews with Sante Kimes’s son Kent Walker, Sante Kimes’s attorney, NYPD officers who worked the case, and a journalist taken hostage by Kenny Kimes in prison.

“Iran Hostages: The Dangerous Journey Home” | Sunday, November 24 at 9pm ET/PT

When Iranian students stormed the US Embassy in Tehran in November 1979, they took the Embassy staff hostage and held them for 444 days. Only a handful managed to escape, but they were trapped in Iran until the CIA came up with a daring plan to bring them home. This top-secret mission was the subject of the Academy Award-winning film Argo. In this episode, several former hostages detail their time in captivity, and three of the Tehran Six escapees tell of their daring rescue.

