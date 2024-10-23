CNN en Español launches FAST channel for US Hispanic market

Atlanta – (October 23, 2024) – CNN en Español has launched CNN Xpress, a new free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel that will offer key US Hispanic audiences a fresh new way to engage with CNN en Español’s award-winning content from around the world, available today on Amazon Prime Video and Freevee.

CNN Xpress will provide the latest news content tailored for Latino audiences through a curated playlist of short-form content featuring CNN en Español’s best shows, interviews, talent and digital reports. Launching today in the US on Amazon Prime Video and Freevee, this FAST channel builds upon CNN en Español’s expanding multiplatform strategy and complements the existing ways that people can consume its content via CNNEspanol.com, CNN en Español Radio, YouTube and social media platforms.

Using a dynamic schedule of swift, informative and entertaining videos, the new channel is designed to appeal to younger audiences that prefer shorter form content from the most trusted name in news. With stories delivered in three-to-six-minute clips, the new succinct and easily digestible format will keep viewers updated and engaged. As well as reaching new audiences, CNN Xpress provides more opportunities for brand partners through new advertising formats and targeting capabilities. Content for CNN Xpress is managed by CNN en Español journalists and curated for the channel using the technology of cloud-based streaming solution provider Amagi.

“CNNXpress is an exciting opportunity to showcase highlights of some of CNN en Español’s best content to a broader audience, offering updated news briefs as well as different genres of stories presented in a fast-paced, short-form style that will appeal to a younger and wider demographic,” said Cynthia Hudson, senior vice president and managing director of CNN en Español and Hispanic strategy for CNN/U.S. “It offers a novel way to experience CNN en Español’s renowned journalism and storytelling, and we are delighted to offer it to our audiences in the US.”

