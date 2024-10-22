CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Is Ozempic Right For You?

PREMIERES SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17 AT 8PM ET/PT

NEW YORK, NY – (October 22, 2024) – CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta reports a year-long investigation of a revolutionary drug fundamentally changing how people lose weight. Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Is Ozempic Right For You? premieres Sunday, November 17 at 8pm ET/PT on CNN.

Over the last few years, the weight loss industry has been disrupted by Hollywood stars and high-profile personalities boasting fast results from the so-called “miracle drug” Ozempic. Dr. Gupta takes a deep dive into this blockbuster therapeutic and how it is changing the conversation about obesity, weight management and food consumption. He pulls back the curtain on the latest research on side effects, who is medically qualified to take the medication and other similar drugs, as well as future use cases for them.

“Key predictors to feeling healthy and happy include lifestyle changes with diet and exercise,” said Dr. Gupta. “These drugs may play an important role in reducing weight, but at the same time we found they are not a magic bullet to get “healthy.”

In this special, Dr. Gupta travels around the world, gaining extraordinary access to the scientists and labs advancing these discoveries. He speaks with Dr. Jens Juul Holst, one of the scientists who identified the key ingredient in Ozempic and who some predict will be a future Nobel Prize winner, and Dr. Dan Skovronsky, chief scientific officer at Eli Lilly, about how a diabetes drug became a ubiquitous treatment for obesity. Dr. Gupta also hears the stories of everyday people who have had myriad experiences taking the drug, including their side effects, results and accessibility to the medication.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Is Ozempic Right For You? will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Sunday, November 17. It will also be available on demand beginning Monday, November 18 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms. Past editions of Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports are available to stream on demand now on Max.

