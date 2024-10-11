CNN TO HOST PRESIDENTIAL TOWN HALL WITH VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS FROM PENNSYLVANIA

CNN’s Presidential Town Hall Airs Live October 23 Moderated by CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper

Town Hall to Air on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español and CNN Max

Washington, DC – (October 11, 2024) – As the two major candidates for President of the United States continue to make their case to the American people ahead of election day, CNN will moderate a live CNN Presidential Town Hall with Vice President Kamala Harris on October 23 from Delaware County, Pennsylvania outside of Philadelphia. The Town Hall will be moderated by CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper.

CNN has a longstanding tradition of hosting presidential candidates for Town Halls and political events as a critical component of the network’s robust campaign coverage. The 2024 presidential candidate will take questions from Cooper and a live audience of Pennsylvania voters who say they intend to vote in November.

CNN has also extended an invitation to President Trump’s campaign to participate in a separate CNN Town Hall on October 23.

The town hall will stream live for Pay TV subscribers via CNN.com , CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and on CNN Max for Max subscribers. The town hall will also be available On Demand beginning October 24 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com , CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

Town Hall Press Contacts:

Anna.Jager@cnn.com

Dylan.Rose.Geerlings@cnn.com

Anderson Cooper Press Contact:

Shimrit.Sheetrit@cnn.com

###