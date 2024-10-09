Omar Jimenez Reports in “Why Springfield?” for The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

EPISODE PREMIERES SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13 AT 8PM ET/PT

NEW YORK, NY – (October 9, 2024) – The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, a five-time Emmy® winning CNN Original, returns with a deeper look at the consequences of a right-wing conspiracy theory given a national platform playing out in Southwestern Ohio. “Why Springfield?” with CNN Correspondent Omar Jimenez premieres Sunday, October 13 at 8pm ET/PT on CNN.

Since 2020, roughly 12,000 Haitian immigrants have moved to Springfield, a city once struggling to find workers. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and running mate J.D. Vance have spent a large portion of their campaign targeting these legal immigrants, spreading misinformation and threatening to deport them if elected. In “Why Springfield?” Jimenez takes viewers inside this community, speaking with lifetime residents, business owners, local authorities and the immigrants who are now facing harassment and threats to their safety.

Haitian immigrants describe the horrific conditions they fled in Haiti, and the new threats they now face in Ohio. Community members reveal how Haitian immigrants have revitalized the local economy, allowing businesses’ workforces to expand, housing development to grow and retail to thrive. Jimenez also speaks with Republican Governor of Ohio Mike DeWine about the impact of Haitian immigrants on the state and what could happen if they were to leave.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper is executive produced by Susan Chun.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Sunday, October 13. “Why Springfield?” will also be available on demand beginning Monday, October 14 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms. Past episodes of The Whole Story are available to stream on demand now on Max.

The Whole Story is also available as a CNN Audio showcast. Visit CNN.com/audio or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

