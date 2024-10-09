CNN Academy Abu Dhabi welcomes its largest cohort ever for training on Artificial Intelligence in journalism and storytelling

October 9th , CNN Academy Abu Dhabi kicked off its latest iteration of pioneering training with the largest cohort to date. 45 participants from across the region, and around the world, include 30 CNN Academicians who are joined by 15 students from the Higher Colleges of Technology.

Orientation for the new course began on 27th September at creative lab, the youth-focused talent training arm of Creative Media Authority, which continues to supply extensive facilities, resources and support for the Academicians. The venue, located adjacent to CNN’s Abu Dhabi bureau at Yas Creative Hub, will also be home to the weekly AI expert masterclass series for all attendees.

Commencing the fourth CNN Academy Abu Dhabi, the latest curriculum delves into the challenges and opportunities that AI poses for journalists and storytellers. Experts from across CNN’s global network will guide the Academicians through the issues and practicalities presented by AI including verification techniques, cybersecurity and efficiencies to help develop critical knowledge and apply the skills into their content creation and use throughout their own careers.

Becky Anderson, Managing Editor of CNN Abu Dhabi and anchor of Connect the World with Becky Anderson, said: “Artificial Intelligence presents so many fascinating and complex questions for journalists and content creators, not to mention society at large. It’s invaluable for our CNN Academicians to hear different perspectives on its potential impacts and uses. It’s great to set that ball rolling for this year’s course ahead of a fantastic schedule of guest speakers across our masterclass series.”

Mohamed Dobay, Acting Director General of Creative Media Authority comments: “The development of talent from within Abu Dhabi continues to be one of the main pillars of activity within the Creative Media Authority as we continue to become a world-leading destination for the creative industries. We are proud of the continued success achieved by CNN Academy. This year, 70% of course participants are young Emiratis which reflects the keenness of younger generations and national talent to learn and train with one of the leading global news channels. With our partners at CNN Academy and the Higher Colleges of Technology, we are exploring more initiatives that support our common goals of developing talent and preparing them for a career in the creative industries.”

For more information see academy.cnn.com