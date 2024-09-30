Kaitlan Collins Reports in “The First Spouse: Melania and Doug” for The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

EPISODE PREMIERES SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6 AT 8PM ET/PT

NEW YORK, NY – (September 30, 2024) – The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, an Emmy® winning CNN Original, returns with a closer look at the history of the office of the First Lady and who may redefine it for the next generation. “The First Spouse: Melania and Doug” with CNN Anchor Kaitlan Collins premieres Sunday, October 6 at 8pm ET/PT on CNN.

In an unprecedented election full of historic firsts, the spouses of the candidates are breaking the mold in their own right. Former first lady Melania Trump may become only the second woman in US history to return to the East Wing for a second nonconsecutive term, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff could become the first man to ever serve in that role. In this episode, Collins examines the historically high pressure and thankless position of the First Spouse, unpaid and ill-defined yet filled with scrutiny.

“The job description of the first spouse has always been ill-defined, given it really has no definition at all,” Collins said. “Melania Trump pushed the boundaries of how first ladies in the modern era defined it. And we could be on the verge of seeing how Doug Emhoff upends the title once again by becoming the first man to occupy the role. Either way, we are in for a fascinating look at the East Wing in 2025.”

In this episode, Collins breaks down how Melania Trump blazed a new path as First Lady, delaying moving into the White House and enduring reporting of alleged extramarital affairs by her husband. She was the nation’s only First Lady to grow up speaking a language other than English, and her tumultuous tenure in the position was marked by fashion missteps and shirking tradition.

Collins also dives into the story ofDoug Emhoff, the country’s first ever Second Gentleman, who is hoping to become America’s inaugural First Gentleman as well. Emhoff made a name for himself at this year’s Democratic National Convention as a relatable everyman supporting his wife’s career. He also represents a nontraditional family structure, having two children from a prior marriage who call the Vice President “Mamala.”

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper is executive produced by Susan Chun.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Sunday, October 6. “The First Spouse: Melania and Doug” will also be available on demand beginning Monday, October 7 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms. Past episodes of The Whole Story are available to stream on demand now on Max.

The Whole Story is also available as a CNN Audio showcast. Visit CNN.com/audio or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

