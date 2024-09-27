CNN ANNOUNCES COVERAGE PLAN FOR A CNN SPECIAL EVENT: VICE PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE HOSTED BY CBS

CNN to simulcast the Vice Presidential Debate to audiences on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Max, CNN.com and on CNN apps.

In-depth debate analysis and comprehensive coverage available across CNN platforms from the network’s anchors, correspondents, reporters and experts for Debate Night in America.

New York, NY – (September 27, 2024) – CNN Special Event: Vice Presidential Debate hosted by CBS will simulcast the election debate between Governor Tim Walz, the Democratic nominee for Vice President, and Senator JD Vance, the Republican nominee for Vice President, on October 1, 2024, at 9pmET. The network also will provide comprehensive debate coverage across platforms for Debate Night in America with top-tier political analysis and real-time reporting before and after the night’s event.

CNN PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE FOR OCTOBER 1

All times are Eastern Standard Time. Programming subject to updates and changes.

Debate Night in America: The Lead airs at 4pET with anchor Jake Tapper live from New York City, where the debate between Walz and Vance will take place. He will be joined by political analysts and commentators, including CNN political director David Chalian, for an expert overview of the night.

live from New York City, where the debate between Walz and Vance will take place. He will be joined by political analysts and commentators, including CNN political director for an expert overview of the night. Debate Night in America: The Situation Room with anchors Wolf Blitzer live from the debate spin room and Erin Burnett in New York begins at 5pET. CNN’s Kasie Hunt and Audie Cornish will join Wolf Blitzer from the spin room, and CNN’s experts and political commentators will join Erin Burnett to provide key political insights in the lead-up to the event.

live from the debate spin room and in New York begins at 5pET. CNN’s and will join Wolf Blitzer from the spin room, and CNN’s experts and political commentators will join Erin Burnett to provide key political insights in the lead-up to the event. Debate Night in America: Erin Burnett OutFront with anchors Erin Burnett in New York and Jake Tapper live in the spin room begins at 7pET. CNN’s Abby Phillip and Dana Bash will join Jake Tapper in the spin room, and Erin Burnett’s expert political panel in New York , will offer necessary context and reporting before the debate.

and will join Jake Tapper in the spin room, and Erin Burnett’s expert political panel in New York will offer necessary context and reporting before the debate. Debate Night in America: AC360 with anchors Anderson Cooper in New York and Jake Tapper live in the spin room, with their respective panels, will start at 8pET as the candidates prepare to take the debate stage.

in New York and Jake Tapper live in the spin room, with their respective panels, will start at 8pET as the candidates prepare to take the debate stage. Debate Night in America Post-Debate Analysis begins as soon as the debate concludes, with Anderson Cooper and Jake Tapper leading special live coverage. CNN’s political experts will be live with Anderson Cooper and Jake Tapper will be accompanied by Dana Bash and Abby Phillip in the spin room until 1aET. CNN Special Event: Vice Presidential Debate hosted by CBS will simulcast on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Max, CNN.com and on CNN apps at 9pET.

Throughout CNN’s pre- and post-debate coverage, chief national correspondent and anchor John King will be at CNN’s Magic Wall breaking down the data as election day quickly approaches. Anchor Kaitlan Collins will report live from the spin room floor, speaking with surrogates and reporting reactions from both campaigns. Chief national affairs correspondent Jeff Zeleny will be live in the spin room with a deep dive on the debate prep from both candidates. CNN’s MJ Lee and Kristen Holmes will provide the latest reaction from the Trump and Harris campaigns. David Chalian will also take audiences through the results of CNN’s instant poll following the matchup. Chief domestic correspondent Phil Mattingly will host a focus group with reactions from voters, live from Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Daniel Dale will provide in-depth fact checks from the candidates’ debate performances.

CNN will offer robust debate coverage across digital platforms, with rolling live story updates and instant analysis around major candidate responses. Starting on debate day, audiences can follow up-to-the-minute coverage of the Vice Presidential Debate at CNN.com.

CNN Special Event: Vice Presidential Debate hosted by CBS will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN connected TV and mobile apps. Authentication will be required. The debate will also be available On Demand the day after broadcast premiere to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.