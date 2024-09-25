CNN Worldwide Sets a New Network Record, Winning 12 Total News and Documentary Emmy® Awards

NEW YORK – (September 26, 2024) – CNN Worldwide sets a new network record of 12 Emmy® Awards in the 45th Annual News and Documentary Emmy® Award competition. The winners were announced by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on September 25 and 26, 2024 at the Palladium Theater Times Square Theater in New York City.

On Night One of the 45th Annual News and Documentary Emmy® Awards, CNN Worldwide won 11 News Emmy® Awards. CNN’s diverse wins encompass breaking news coverage of the Israel-Hamas War, CNN Town Halls, CNN Heroes and CNN’s on-air talent including Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour, Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward and International Correspondent Nada Bashir.

The freshman season of The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, a CNN Original, won five Emmy® awards, including Outstanding Recorded News Program. Longform reporting on The Whole Story from CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper, Chief International Investigative Correspondent Nima Elbagir, and Chief International Security Correspondent Nick Paton Walsh were also honored.

On Night Two of the 45th Annual News and Documentary Emmy® Award competition, CNN Films took home the Emmy® for Outstanding Arts & Culture Documentary for Lisa Cortés’ Little Richard: I Am Everything.

Directed by Academy Award® and Peabody® Award nominee and director Lisa Cortés, Little Richard: I Am Everything is produced by Bungalow Media + Entertainment for CNN Films and Max, in association with Rolling Stone Films. Robert Friedman, Lisa Cortés, Liz Yale Marsh, and Caryn Capotosto are producers. The film is executive produced by Mike Powers, Anita May Rosenstein, and Dee Rees; Jason Fine and Gus Wenner for Rolling Stone Films; and Amy Entelis and Courtney Sexton for CNN Films.

Little Richard: I Am Everything, which was nominated for a Grammy® Award for Best Music Film and Peabody® Award, was released theatrically by Magnolia Pictures. The film is available to stream now on Max.

The 2024 CNN Worldwide News & Documentary Emmy® wins include:

OUTSTANDING RECORDED NEWS PROGRAM

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

OUTSTANDING EMERGING JOURNALIST

Nada Bashir

OUTSTANDING BREAKING NEWS COVERAGE

CNN Worldwide: The Israel-Hamas War Breaking News Coverage

OUTSTANDING ARTS AND CULTURE DOCUMENTARY

Little Richard: I Am Everything (CNN Films)

OUTSTANDING CONTINUING NEWS COVERAGE: SHORT FORM

Clarissa Ward Covers the Israel-Hamas War

OUTSTANDING CONTINUING NEWS COVERAGE: LONG FORM

“Terror in Israel” with Anderson Cooper, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper & Anderson Cooper 360

OUTSTANDING INVESTIGATIVE NEWS COVERAGE: LONG FORM

“Going Home: The War in Sudan “ with Nima Elbagir, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

OUTSTANDING LIVE NEWS SPECIAL

“A CNN Town Hall: Toxic Train Disaster, Ohio Residents Speak Out”

OUTSTANDING LIVE INTERVIEW: LONG FORM

“Christiane Amanpour Interviews Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian,” Amanpour

OUTSTANDING WRITING: NEWS

“The Trek: A Migrant Trail to America” with Nick Paton Walsh, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

OUTSTANDING SOUND: NEWS

“The Trek: A Migrant Trail to America” with Nick Paton Walsh, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN: NEWS

The 17th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute

