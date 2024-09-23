The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper Returns with “The Latino Vote: Ana Navarro’s American Tour”

EPISODE PREMIERES SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 AT 8PM ET/PT

PROMO: https://youtu.be/HLrN1-U_1r4

NEW YORK, NY – (September 23, 2024) – The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, a CNN Original, returns with a cross-country examination of the nuanced impact of the Latino vote in the 2024 presidential election. “The Latino Vote: Ana Navarro’s American Tour” with CNN Political Commentator Ana Navarro premieres Sunday, September 29 at 8pm ET/PT on CNN.

The Latino vote could be crucial to the election, but it’s not the homogenous monolith that some talking heads might make it out to be. Latinos are now the second largest group of voting-age Americans, and an estimated 36 million Latinos are eligible to vote this year, an increase of nearly 4 million in the last 4 years.

“So often on I get asked, ‘How can any Latino, how can any immigrant possibly vote for Trump?’. Well, many are doing just that,” said Navarro. “On TV, political experts are constantly talking about Latino voters. We wanted to talk to Latino voters. We put names and faces and personal stories to the statistics and poll-numbers and explored the issues and perceptions driving Latinos to the polls this year.”

Navarro, a Republican who is well known for her criticisms of former President Donald Trump, is now an active supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris. In this episode, she explores the issues that matter most to the different Latino communities across the country, on both sides of the aisle. She visits immigrant communities in her hometown of Miami, where Cuban Americans have historically largely supported Trump at the polls. She meets up with CNN Senior National Correspondent Ed Lavandera at the southernmost tip of Texas, widely considered a Democratic stronghold where the population is 90% Latino. Navarro finds out in both places that those assumptions can be deceiving, and some Latino voters are being swayed on a number of issues to change course.

She also visits with Latino voters in two cities in critical swing states: Cumming, Georgia, where 10% of the state population is Latino and 22% of those Latinos will be voting in their first presidential election; and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, a state with the third largest Puerto Rican community in the US.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper is executive produced by Susan Chun.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Sunday, September 29. “The Latino Vote: Ana Navarro’s American Tour” will also be available on demand beginning Monday, September 30 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms. Past episodes of The Whole Story are available to stream on demand now on Max.

The Whole Story is also available as a CNN Audio showcast. Visit CNN.com/audio or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

