CNN ANNOUNCES COVERAGE PLAN FOR A CNN SPECIAL EVENT: SECOND PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE HOSTED BY ABC

CNN to simulcast the second presidential debate to audiences on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Max, CNN.com and on CNN apps.

In-depth debate analysis and comprehensive coverage available across CNN platforms from the network’s anchors, correspondents, reporters and experts for Debate Night in America.

Philadelphia, PA – (September 9, 2024) – CNN Special Event: Second Presidential Debate Hosted by ABC will simulcast the election debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump on September 10, 2024, at 9pmET. The network also will provide comprehensive debate coverage across platforms for Debate Night in America with top-tier political analysis and real-time reporting before and after the night’s event.

CNN PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE FOR SEPTEMBER 10

All times are Eastern Standard Time. Programming subject to updates and changes.

Debate Night in America: The Lead with anchor Jake Tapper will be live from Philadelphia, the site of the Harris-Trump debate, at 4pET.

will be live from Philadelphia, the site of the Harris-Trump debate, at 4pET. Debate Night in America: The Situation Room with anchors Wolf Blitzer in Philadelphia and Erin Burnett in New York begins at 5pET. CNN’s Kasie Hunt, Laura Coates, David Chalian and Jamie Gangel will join Wolf Blitzer on the ground in Pennsylvania, and CNN’s experts and political commentators will join Erin Burnett in New York to provide key political insights in the lead-up to the event.

in Philadelphia and in New York begins at 5pET. CNN’s and will join Wolf Blitzer on the ground in Pennsylvania, and CNN’s experts and political commentators will join Erin Burnett in New York to provide key political insights in the lead-up to the event. Debate Night in America: Erin Burnett OutFront with anchors Erin Burnett in New York and Jake Tapper in Philadelphia begins at 7pET. CNN’s Chris Wallace, Abby Phillip, Dana Bash and Kaitlan Collins will join Jake Tapper in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, along with Erin Burnett’s expert panel in New York.

and will join Jake Tapper in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, along with Erin Burnett’s expert panel in New York. Debate Night in America: AC360 with anchors Anderson Cooper in New York and Jake Tapper in Philadelphia will start at 8pET as the candidates prepare to take the debate stage.

in New York and Jake Tapper in Philadelphia will start at 8pET as the candidates prepare to take the debate stage. Debate Night in America: Post-Debate Analysis begins as soon as the debate concludes, with Anderson Cooper and Jake Tapper leading coverage alongside CNN’s political experts until 1aET. Kaitlan Collins will conduct interviews from the spin room.

CNN Special Event: Second Presidential Debate Hosted by ABC will simulcast on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Max, CNN.com and on CNN apps at 9pET.

Throughout CNN’s pre- and post-debate coverage, chief national correspondent and anchor John King will be at CNN’s Magic Wall breaking down the data as election day quickly approaches. Chief national affairs correspondent Jeff Zeleny will report live from the spin room floor, speaking with surrogates and reporting reactions from both campaigns. CNN’s Kristen Holmes will provide the latest from the Trump campaign and Priscilla Alvarez will bring updates from the Harris campaign. Political director David Chalian will take audiences through the results of CNN’s instant poll and chief domestic correspondent and anchor Phil Mattingly will host a focus group with reactions from Pennsylvania voters.

CNN will offer robust debate coverage across digital platforms, with rolling live story updates and instant analysis around major candidate responses. Starting on debate day, audiences can follow up-to-the-minute coverage of the second presidential debate at CNN.com.

CNN Special Event: Second Presidential Debate Hosted by ABC will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN connected TV and mobile apps. Authentication will be required. The debate will also be available On Demand the day after broadcast premiere to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms and will remain up until 12/31/24.