Marybel Gonzalez joins CNN as a correspondent for CNN Newsource, the network announced today. She will be based in Los Angeles.

Gonzalez joined CNN from CBS News Chicago, where she reported largely on the migrant crisis in the city for the past two years. She reported on the first bus chartered from Texas and the ongoing developments from how the city’s handling of the inflow of asylum seekers to conditions at city shelters to stories on mutual aid. Her contributions to coverage helped garner a Murrow Award for the station.

Gonzalez was formerly an anchor, producer and reporter along the US-Mexico border and a recipient of a national Gracie Award for investigative reporting. She is also a four-time Emmy Award winner. She previously served as a reporter for Telemundo. She also was a weekend anchor and investigative reporter for the Sinclair Broadcast Group in Texas and an investigative reporter for the PBS station in Denver.

Gonzalez graduated with a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University in 2016.