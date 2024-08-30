CNN Films Acquires Matt Tyrnauer’s “Carville: Winning is Everything, Stupid”

NEW YORK, NY – (August 30, 2024) – CNN Films announced today that they have acquired Carville: Winning is Everything, Stupid, ahead of its world-premiere at the 51st annual Telluride Film Festival. From acclaimed filmmaker Matt Tyrnauer, the film chronicles eighteen tumultuous months inside the 2024 election from the distinctive vantage point of one of the most influential, charismatic, and combative voices in the Democratic Party: James Carville. Produced by Altimeter Films, the film is set to release in theaters in the fall and will premiere Saturday, October 5 at 7pm ET on CNN.

“James Carville redefined the art of political consulting and has retained household name status since teaching the Democrats how to win again in the 1990’s,” says Tyrnauer. “While shooting this cinema verité film, he also emerged as a powerful change agent in the 2024 election, wielding his unique influence to upend the party’s nomination process. We are thrilled that CNN Films is as excited as we are to share the story of this American original with audiences – we can’t think of a better partner.”

“Matt artfully crafts the rich story behind James Carville’s humble beginnings in Louisiana to finding success after forty, revealing how he became one of the most significant forces in modern politics,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent, CNN Originals and creative development for CNN Worldwide. “But the surprising heart of the film is James’ marriage to Republican strategist Mary Matalin. CNN Films is proud to bring audiences this unlikely love story which offers a glimmer of hope in our highly polarized times.”

Political luminaries including Bill Clinton, Al Hunt, Donna Brazile, George Stephanopoulos, Paul Begala,Mandy Grunwald, Reverend Al Sharpton, Mitch Landrieu, and Sidney Blumenthal trace the story of Carville’s rise from the bayou to the Beltway, culminating in his masterminding of Clinton’s stunning presidential upset in 1992. Carville’s biography is intercut with his present-day efforts to shape the Democratic Party landscape as an early evangelist to get President Biden to forgo seeking re-election – a move that put him at odds with the very establishment he helped build.

Interwoven throughout is the 30-year love affair between Carville and famed Republican operative Mary Matalin. Featuring intimate interviews with the two and decades of rich archival footage from their lively appearances across broadcast news, Tyrnauer reveals how their union defies political tribalism, serving as a counterpoint to the gladiatorial nature of modern politics.

Directed by Matt Tyrnauer, Carville: Winning is Everything, Stupid is produced by Susan McCue, Ryan Rothmaier, Graham High, Corey Reeser and Matt Tyrnauer.

CNN Films hold television and SVOD rights for the US and Canada. The film will stream on Max this fall.

The deal was negotiated by CNN group senior vice president Stacey Wolf and WME on behalf of CNN Films and the filmmakers. Tyrnauer is represented by WME, Entertainment 360, and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.

