CNN Explores “TV on the Edge” in New CNN Original Series Premiering Sunday, September 22 at 9pm ET/PT

PROMO: https://youtu.be/sYpZ0u-mMaY

NEW YORK, NY – (August 28, 2024) – CNN examines the most impactful moments in television history in TV on the Edge: Moments That Shaped Our Culture, exploring how key cultural events impacted a generation of viewers. The four-part CNN Original Series will premiere on Sunday, September 22 at 9pm ET/PT on CNN. The series will regularly air on Sundays at 9pm ET/PT.

Each episode of TV on the Edge identifies a different TV moment – whether from a sitcom, a drama, or a live event – as an entry point to examine salient and deep themes about our culture. Featuring never-before-heard details from those who were there and commentary from celebrities, TV insiders, politicians, journalists, comedians, and culture critics, the series showcases the power of television, the legacy of these iconic events, and the impact they have had on our lives.

“Leaning into our success with CNN Original Series that survey pop culture and television history, TV on the Edge is a fresh take on the genre and embraces the nostalgia of these iconic moments which continue to resonate long after their initial broadcast,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent, CNN Originals and creative development for CNN Worldwide.

Groundbreaking moments explored in TV on the Edge include Vice President Dan Quayle attacking the TV show Murphy Brown for its portrayal of single motherhood, featuring a first-time reunion between Candice Bergen, five-time Emmy® winner for her portrayal of Murphy Brown, and Emmy® winning Murphy Brown showrunner Diane English, writer Korby Siamis, and director Barnet Kellman. Another episode features the trailblazing team behind Ellen DeGeneres’s sitcom hit Ellen and the highly anticipated coming out episode that more than 40 million viewers tuned in for. From Kanye West’s infamous off-script moment in 2005 on NBC’s telethon Concert for Hurricane Relief to Oprah Winfrey’s 1988 weight loss reveal on her iconic talk show, these events and more are uncovered in TV on the Edge.

TV on the Edge is executive produced by Eric Johnson. Amy Entelis and Katie Hinman are executive producers for CNN Studios.

TV on the Edge will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Sunday, September 22. It will also be available on demand beginning Monday, September 23 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

###

About CNN Originals

The CNN Originals group develops, produces and acquires original, long-form unscripted programming for CNN Worldwide. Amy Entelis, executive vice president of Talent, CNN Originals and creative development, oversees the award-winning CNN Originals portfolio that includes the following premium content brands: CNN Original Series, CNN Films, CNN Presents, and the newly formed CNN Studios, an internal production studio which creates long-form programming for CNN’s global platforms. Since 2012, the team has overseen and executive produced more than 45 multi-part documentary series and 60 feature-length documentary films, earning more than 110 awards and 445 nominations for the cable network, including CNN Films’ first Academy Award® for Navalny. Acclaimed titles include the Peabody Award winning and 13-time Emmy® Award-winning Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown; five time Emmy® nominee, Apollo 11, directed by Todd Douglas Miller; Emmy® nominated Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico; the Emmy® Award-nominated “Decades Series”: The Sixties, The Seventies, The Eighties, The Nineties, The 2000s, and The 2010s, executive produced by Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman; The Last Movie Stars, directed by Ethan Hawke about the lives and careers of actors and humanitarians Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman; Grammy® Award nominee Little Richard: I Am Everything, directed by Lisa Cortés; The Many Lives of Martha Stewart; This is Life with Lisa Ling; Primetime Emmy® and duPont-Columbia Award-winning, RBG, directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen; See It Loud: The History of Black Television, executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter; Space Shuttle Columbia: The Final Flight in partnership with the BBC; the Producers Guild Award and three-time Emmy® Award-winning Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy; BAFTA nominee and Directors Guild Award winner, Three Identical Strangers, directed by Tim Wardle; and the five-time Emmy® Award-winning United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell; The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper; and Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?. CNN Originals can be seen on CNN, the CNN Original Hub on Max and discovery+, and for pay TV subscription via CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, Max, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

Press Contacts

Jordan.Overstreet@cnn.com

Sophie.Tran@cnn.com