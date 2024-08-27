Max to Stream CNN International in Europe as the World’s Attention Turns to the U.S. Election

Max will offer 24/7 Live News from CNN International in Spain, Nordics, Belgium, Netherlands, and Central and Eastern Europe beginning 29th August

London, 27th August 2024 – Max, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming platform, is to offer 24/7 news with the launch of the CNN International live channel feed in 22 European countries across Spain, Nordics, Belgium, Netherlands and Central and Eastern Europe on 29th August*. CNN International arrives on Max in Europe as the world’s attention turns to this year’s hugely significant U.S. election.

Ahead of election day on 5th November, Max subscribers will be able to follow every twist and turn on the campaign trail during the final critical weeks of the race to the White House. This includes coverage of the ABC News Presidential Debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, which will be simulcast on CNN International at 03.00 CET on 11th September in Europe and replayed at 08:00 and 20:00.

Over the coming weeks and months CNN International will continue to deliver unrivalled in-depth coverage from across the United States in the race for the presidency and shed light on the crucial contests that will determine the balance in the House and Senate.

In addition to U.S. politics, Max subscribers will also tune in to CNN International for the very best in international news alongside a wide range of business, travel, technology, and lifestyle programming from all corners of the globe**.

The launch follows prior launches of CNN International on Max in France and Poland in June. Max is available in 65 countries and territories globally across the U.S., Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe. Max arrives in key Southeast Asia countries later this year.

Notes to editors

*Duration of CNN International on Max in these countries will be decided in due course. The streaming service is called HBO Max in Belgium and Netherlands.

**Available on select plans, via compatible devices, subject to available internet connection.

