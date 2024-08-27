CNN ANNOUNCES “THE FIRST INTERVIEW: HARRIS & WALZ A CNN EXCLUSIVE”

Dana Bash Exclusive First Interview with Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz

Airs Thursday, August 29th at 9pmET/PT on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Max, CNN.com and on CNN apps

Savannah, Georgia – (August 27, 2024) – Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz will sit down exclusively with CNN Anchor and Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash from the crucial battleground state of Georgia for their first joint interview. The extensive interview, Harris’ first interview since becoming the Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden ended his campaign for reelection, will air as a primetime special on Thursday, August 29th at 9pmET/PT and across CNN’s platforms.

The First Interview: Harris & Walz A CNN Exclusive will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Thursday, August 29th. The First Interview: Harris & Walz A CNN Exclusive will also be available on demand beginning Friday, August 30th to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

###