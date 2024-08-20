Kirloskar and CNNIC Celebrate 16 Years of Partnership in Promoting the Importance of Environmental Efforts

Kirloskar, a leading multi-engineering conglomerate in India celebrates its 16th consecutive year of partnership with CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) to promote sustainability solutions and green initiatives to global audiences.

This long-standing collaboration centers around Kirloskar’s sponsorship of CNN’s Going Green initiative, a series that showcase advancements in sustainability, visionary innovators, and influential leaders dedicated to tackling pressing environmental challenges. Over the past 16 years, through this partnership Kirloskar has reached global audiences including environmentally conscious viewers and business decision-makers to foster a deeper understanding of sustainable innovations.

This year’s campaign focuses on Kirloskar’s sponsorship of two Going Green shows airing on CNN International in July and November. The first show delves into the world of sustainable style, looking at designers who are revolutionizing the industry, innovations in low-impact textiles, and how major brands are incorporating eco-friendly practices. Additional content highlighting the green agenda, also sponsored by Kirloskar, will also be available across CNN’s TV, digital and social platforms.

Cathy Ibal, Senior Vice President, CNN International Commercial, said: “Sixteen years ago, Kirloskar’s vision for a sustainable future resonated deeply with CNNIC. Since then, our partnership has blossomed as we’ve witnessed their unwavering mission to promote environmental sustainability. By aligning their brand with our compelling Going Green content, we are positioning Kirloskar alongside the story of a movement towards a healthier planet. We’re incredibly proud of this enduring collaboration and excited to see what the next chapter holds.”

Anand V. Chitley, Vice President, Kirloskar Proprietary Limited, said: “At Kirloskar, we’ve always been a champion for positive environmental impact. Partnering with CNN, a visionary media leader who shares our commitment to a sustainable future, allows us to spark powerful conversations that ignite real change. Together, we’re empowering people to become active participants in building a greener tomorrow.”

