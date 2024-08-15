CNN Worldwide Honored with Two Edward R. Murrow Awards

NEW YORK – (August 15, 2023) – CNN Worldwide has won two prestigious Edward R. Murrow Awards, which honor outstanding achievements in electronic journalism. The winners were announced today by The Radio Television Digital News Association.

CNN’s recognitions showcase the network’s investigative caliber and honor work from the network’s award-winning CNN Investigates and open-source intelligence (OSINT) teams.

RTDNA honors winners of the National and Student competitions during the Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala on Oct. 14, 2024 in New York City.

The 2024 CNN Worldwide Edward R. Murrow Award wins include:

Digital Category

CNN OSINT Coverage of the Israel–Hamas War

CNN’s coverage of the Israel-Hamas war is defined by its commitment to being on the ground to report all angles of the conflict fully, fairly and independently. Where that hasn’t been possible, CNN has used new open-source techniques to reveal on what’s happening. On a story fraught with risks and hardened opinions, that approach has been essential to bringing strong enterprise and investigations to its audience. These stories are among hundreds CNN has pursued in its coverage of the conflict.

News Series Category

The Coast Guard’s Secret

After spending months working sources, obtaining records and conducting sensitive interviews, CNN Investigates revealed that Coast Guard leadership actively covered up a decades-long history of sexual assaults that were mishandled or ignored at the agency’s prestigious academy. The series of revelations prompted multiple federal investigations, Senate hearings, new proposed legislation and sweeping changes in the way the Coast Guard handles reports of sexual assault.

